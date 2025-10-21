Why Boston Blue Picks Up Right Where Blue Bloods' Series Finale Left Off

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Faith and Family"

After years of hoping and wishing, fans of Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) long flirtation in "Blue Bloods" were rewarded by seeing them move beyond the office and into the bedroom in the first episode of "Boston Blue."

The new phase of their relationship was confirmed in a big way as audiences were treated to the sight of them apparently in the middle of a tete-a-tete a year after their first time out as a couple. Danny refers to Maria as his girlfriend more than once during the episode, as well. Unfortunately, their bliss soon fades as they learn that Danny's son Sean (Mika Amonsen) has been seriously injured in an explosion. He is on life support, and Danny must leave Maria alone in New York while he goes to care for his child.

The payoff was crucial for two higher-ups on the series' creative team. "Brandon [Sonnier, executive producer of "Boston Blue"] and I looked at what the dangling threads were from the finale, and what was owed," explained co-showrunner Brandon Margolis to Variety. "Obviously, the big one was what happened when they went out for pizza. We really did want to feel like this show is continuing that story in fairly real time." Margolis added that it was important to serve "Blue Bloods" fans who have waited forever to see Danny and Maria finally hit it off. The pair are solid for the moment, and Ramirez doesn't see why they can't go the distance.