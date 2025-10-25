Domino's Pizza Once Tried To Develop A Children's Cartoon Based On Its Mascot, The Noid

Executives in charge of the world's biggest brands have made some massive misjudgments of what their customers want. A Kodak engineer invented the digital camera in 1975, but the company refused to develop it in an attempt to protect its film business, while Coke's experimentation with a new formula in 1985 was a notorious flop. Domino's Pizza followed that up with a gaffe of its own not long after.

In 1988, The New York Times reported that CBS was planning an animated children's cartoon featuring The Noid, a featured character in Domino's TV ads since 1986. Brought to life through the iconic claymation of Will Vinton and company, The Noid was a mischief-making cackling humanoid bent on destroying delivery pizzas, with the ad campaign promoting the chain's 30-minute delivery that would help customers "avoid the Noid."

Despite attempts by series development company TMS Entertainment to represent the show as delivering positive messages for kids, Congress and public advocacy groups saw it immediately for what it was; a show-length commercial for Domino's pizza. House of Representatives Telecommunications and Finance subcommittee aide Larry Rasky expressed that the committee "would be concerned that this is a continuation of the exploitation of children that currently exists on Saturday morning." TV industry lobbyist Peggy Charren of Action for Children's Television rightfully pegged the proposed show as "a commercial disguised as a program."