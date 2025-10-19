The 13 Worst Ships In Star Trek Ranked

Ranking as the "least worst" is the future version of the USS Enterprise-D from the "Star Trek: Next Generation" episode "All Good Things," one of the most satisfying '90s finales. We might rank it higher, but it's hard to so harshly criticize a ship that's simply a variant of one of the best starships in the franchise. As a variant from an alternate future, though, it's sorely lacking in the creativity department. Because let's face it: It's really just the Enterprise with a third nacelle.

Now, it's totally understandable why producers did what they did. It's a quick, efficient, and effective way of showing a version of the Enterprise that clearly signals that it's from the future without designing something entirely new, while still making it visually distinct from the regular version of the ship to avoid on-screen confusion. But that's the problem: This is the hero ship, in the biggest episode of the series. Couldn't they have come up with something ... anything ... better than this?

Ironically, this version of the big "D" hails from the year 2395, an era that came to pass in "Star Trek: Picard," and the ships in that era were far better looking. And when that series brought back the ship for its third season? Producer Terry Matalas, a lifelong fan of "TNG," made the wise decision to make no changes at all.