Burt Reynolds' Worst Movie Has A Depressing Rotten Tomatoes Score Of 0%

Burt Reynolds' name remains iconic in Hollywood. From earlier hits like "Deliverance" and "Smokey and the Bandit," to his resurgence in "Boogie Nights," there's no shortage of classics to associate with Reynolds, even though he missed out on the Oscar-winning "Terms of Endearment." However, Reynolds also had his share of duds. "Rent-a-Cop," which holds an abysmal 0% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, really is that bad.

Directed by Jerry London, "Rent-a-Cop" sees Reynolds play Tony Church, a detective who experiences a fall from grace after a drug bust goes wrong. The mysterious criminal Dancer (James Remar) gets the drop on Church's squad members during the bust, killing them. Dancer also takes Della Roberts (Liza Minnelli) hostage, but she escapes before things get worse. Church, fired from the police force, becomes a department store security guard, while Dancer soon tries to kill Della because she caught a glimpse of his face. Della seeks out Church's help, offering to pay him to keep her safe until Dancer is behind bars. That makes Church into the titular "Rent-a-Cop."

As the Rotten Tomatoes score indicates, reviewers weren't fans. In Roger Ebert's review of the film, the critic called it "directly off the assembly line," but he also credited Reynolds and Minnelli for offering some charm to enjoy. Viewers weren't enamored either, sticking the movie at a lowly 18% on Tomatoes' Popcornmeter. To make matters worse, Reynolds and Minnelli were both nominated for Razzies, with Minnelli winning in the category of Worst Actress.