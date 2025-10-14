How McLean Stevenson Felt About M*A*S*H After He Left

McLean Stevenson explained to the Los Angeles Times that he based Henry Blake on his father, a physician in rural central Ilinois. "My father was a country doctor and he was 80 years old when he passed away," he revealed. "I don't think my dad every charged more than $1 for a house call and he couldn't balance his checkbook. He was probably the world's worst businessman." Outraged fans deluged CBS with angry letters after Blake was killed off, reinforcing Stevenson's point about the character's popularity.

Harry Morgan's Sherman Potter was less of a buddy to Hawkeye and Trapper than his predecessor, and Morgan's 1980 Emmy win and seven nominations for playing Potter surpassed Stevenson's four Emmy nominations and one Golden Globe win as Blake. The death of Blake didn't mean the end of Stevenson's acting career, although his 72 episodes on "M*A*S*H" remain the unquestioned highlight of his career.

"The McLean Stevenson Show" lasted just 12 episodes in 1976 and 1977, and as he admitted to the Times, "If you go and do 'The McLean Stevenson Show,' nobody cares about McLean Stevenson." He popped up on TV throughout the '80s, appearing on "The Love Boat" and "The Golden Girls," while also starring in the short-lived "Dirty Dancing" series and guest-hosting "The Tonight Show" nearly 60 times. Stevenson's last credited role was on a 1993 episode of "Tales of the City," and he died three years later of a heart attack at age 68. He and Morgan are among the "M*A*S*H" actors who have died in the years since the show aired, but you can buy all 11 seasons of "M*A*S*H" on DVD from Amazon to appreciate their work.