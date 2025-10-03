5 Best TV Shows Like Netflix's Black Rabbit
The latest crime thriller offering from Netflix, "Black Rabbit" stars Jude Law as Jake, a restaurateur, and Jason Bateman as Vince, Jake's brother, who's in debt to a loan shark. The two have to make $20,000 payments every week, and if they don't, Jake's new restaurant is on the line.
The Netflix series features interesting sibling dynamics, a bit of humor, and plenty of sequences that will leave your heart racing as Jake and Vince try to outrun their creditors. Everything is centered around the restaurant: Vince left it in ruins two years before, and now, after Jake has built it back up, it could be snatched away to pay for Vince's debt. Jake is trying to save both his brother and the eatery, but it isn't an easy task.
"Black Rabbit" tells one complete story, but there are plenty of other options that hit the same notes for those wanting more. From similar family relationships to someone else controlling the future of a restaurant that isn't theirs, these are the best TV shows like "Black Rabbit" to watch next.
Sharp Objects
What happens when a crime reporter, who recently spent time at an in-patient treatment facility, heads back home and tries to solve a double homicide? That's what HBO's 2018 miniseries "Sharp Objects" is all about. Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) heads back home for what should be some down time as she tries to take care of herself. However, when her boss tells her to find the story in the brutal deaths of two young girls, it forces her back into a life she left behind.
Much like "Ozark," "Sharp Objects" excels when it comes to family dynamics. In the HBO show, it's rooted in a mother-daughter relationship, with Camille essentially mirroring Vince from "Black Rabbit," and then later turns into a sibling one. Both are struggling with their past and how it's coming back to haunt them, though it's much more literal for Vince. Their actions, even if they didn't intend them to, impact those around them, and can make things much worse for everyone. "Sharp Objects" has a bit darker tone, but both stories are like an onion — there's plenty of layers to peel back, and "Sharp Objects" has a twist ending many didn't see coming.
Ozark
When Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) moves his family from Chicago to the Ozarks of Missouri, their lives change forever as they adjust to small town life after being in a big city. He's trying to get back in the good graces of a Mexican cartel after a money-laundering operation falls apart, so he says he will build a better one. However, things aren't as cut-and-dry as Marty wants them to be, as his operations becomes entangled with local criminals.
"Ozark" is a must-watch for "Black Rabbit" fans who want to see Jason Bateman in a role that's similar to the latter show's Jake. As the family patriarch, he's running the show, albeit an illegal one, but everything falls on him when things don't work out. He is forced to interact with the gangsters in his area, which only causes him more issues. It's arguably Bateman at his best where crime television is concerned, and with four seasons, it provides a great story you can spend a few days binging, rather than just one evening.
Empire Falls
Miles Roby (Ed Harris) lives in small-town Maine, running a restaurant that isn't operating at its full potential due to the town's rich widow, Francine Whiting (Joanne Woodward). She has an in with everyone and will stop at nothing to make sure anyone who crosses her knows it. Basically, she has a ton of power over the town, and it's causing problems. As Miles tries to figure out how to remove her from his business, he's reconnecting with his daughter and watching his ex-wife get married to someone new.
If you want something else with a restaurant focus, but have already seen "The Bear," this is the show to watch next. "Empire Falls" handles many of the same themes, just in a smaller town. Someone is exerting their power over the main character and their restaurant, trying to control their business and, in turn, their revenue and life. There is a complex dynamic to the relationships shown, and the miniseries tackles dark topics as Miles to try to get out from under Mrs. Whiting's thumb, much like how Jake is trying to handle his brother's debt in "Black Rabbit." Their livelihoods are on the line, and they're trying to prevent it all from going south. With an A-list cast involved, "Empire Falls" should go on your watch list.
Money Heist
The Spanish Netflix series "Money Heist" follows a group of eight criminals, collected by a man they know as the Professor, who are tasked with breaking into the Royal Mint of Spain. The plan is to take everyone inside as hostages while they print money for days. But nothing quite goes as planned, and each of the team members faces unique challenges as they try to pull off the heist.
While "Black Rabbit" shows the aftermath as Jake gets roped into paying back the tens of thousands Vince owes, "Money Heist" portrays everything from the start, though it's not always given to the audience in order. It isn't like most heist programs, but it still works. The series is thrilling, especially because everyone is an unreliable narrator. New information is constantly introduced, keeping everyone on their toes as they all try to do their part, even if they don't agree with it. With five seasons total, you can watch the team, and new members, take on additional tasks, even after years have passed since the initial scheme.
The Night Of
When Naz (Riz Ahmed) wakes up after a whirlwind night, he finds his companion Andrea (Sofia Black-D'Elia) dead and his memory gone. What happens next is chronicled in 2016's "The Night Of." Set in New York City, Naz is interrogated, booked into jail, and tries to solve the murder from the inside.
What makes "The Night Of" the perfect watch is that audiences follow Naz's journey from start to finish. Though also set in the same city as "Black Rabbit," the HBO series shows a completely different side to New York. Naz isn't tied up with a loan shark — he's trying to figure out if a financial analyst has set him up. We watch him find protection in prison, try to gather information that could exonerate him from behind bars, and see how it all impacts his family. When we aren't watching Naz, we see a lawyer (John Turturro) take on the case, paying people for files and conducting his own interrogations. The show will keep you on the edge of your seat until the mind-boggling ending, and leave you doubting everything as much as Naz as he takes the stand.