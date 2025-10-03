5 Best TV Shows Like Netflix's Black Rabbit

The latest crime thriller offering from Netflix, "Black Rabbit" stars Jude Law as Jake, a restaurateur, and Jason Bateman as Vince, Jake's brother, who's in debt to a loan shark. The two have to make $20,000 payments every week, and if they don't, Jake's new restaurant is on the line.

The Netflix series features interesting sibling dynamics, a bit of humor, and plenty of sequences that will leave your heart racing as Jake and Vince try to outrun their creditors. Everything is centered around the restaurant: Vince left it in ruins two years before, and now, after Jake has built it back up, it could be snatched away to pay for Vince's debt. Jake is trying to save both his brother and the eatery, but it isn't an easy task.

"Black Rabbit" tells one complete story, but there are plenty of other options that hit the same notes for those wanting more. From similar family relationships to someone else controlling the future of a restaurant that isn't theirs, these are the best TV shows like "Black Rabbit" to watch next.