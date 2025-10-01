Dennis Quaid's Early Western Is A Hidden Gem That Prime Video Fans Have To Watch

Westerns have seen a major resurgence over the last decade, especially on TV, where hits like "Yellowstone," "1883," and "American Primeval" have dominated. Now, fans just discovering the genre have a chance to look back and discover the best movie Westerns of all time, like "The Searchers," "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," and "Unforgiven." But one movie that deserves just as much recognition and is available to watch on Amazon Prime is 1980's "The Long Riders," starring Dennis Quaid.

Directed by Walter Hill, who also helmed fan favorites like "The Warriors," "48 Hrs.," and "Red Heat," the film tells the story of infamous James-Younger Gang led by legendary gunfighter Jesse James. The gang was comprised of four sets of brothers, and the film casts four real-life sets of Hollywood siblings to play those roles with James and Stacy Keach as Jesse and Frank James, Dennis and Randy Quaid as Ed and Clell Miller, David, Keith, and Robert Carradine as Cole, Jim, and Bob Younger, and Christopher and Nicholas Guest as Charley and Robert Ford.

But the film is much more than just a casting gimmick, as its actors dazzle with believable chemistry. It also boasts one of the most explosive set-pieces ever in a Western, with the infamous bank robbery gone wrong delivering epic gunslinging action. Though not as famous as others in the genre, true Western fans know that "The Long Riders" is cowboy action at its very best.