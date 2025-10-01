The Cost To Build Star Trek's Starship Enterprise Ship Is Staggering

The starship Enterprise made its debut in 1966, and few probably realized at the time that it would become arguably the most iconic space vessel in science fiction. Its saucer, body, and dual nacelle configuration has remained largely unchanged across a dozen shows, with subsequent starships all paying homage to the original one commanded by one of the best captains in the franchise, James T. Kirk. But if it were a real starship, the cost to construct it would be absolutely mind-boggling. As calculated by Gizmodo, construction and launch of the USS Enterprise in real life would run a staggering $478,947,711,160 — which, believe it or not, is less than 13% of the United States defense budget (or war budget, now).

Admittedly, this sum covers the building of the USS Enterprise seen in the JJ Abrams-directed reboot films, which is far more advanced and heavily armed than the original 1960s version of the starship. Nevertheless, it's clear that any version of the Enterprise is going to cost hundreds of billions of dollars, with the largest expense, over $456 billion, drawn from the actual assembly of the ship, and not the raw materials.

Of course, much of the technology required to build the Enterprise doesn't exist. Whether it's the warp engines, the plasma coils, the photon torpedoes, phasers, or transporters, there's no way to know for certain just how expensive they would be. The price could run into the trillions, assuming such technology is even invented. It's entirely possible that humanity will never have the money or tech to build anything like the Enterprise.