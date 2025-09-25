37 Times Seth Rogen Broke Actors On Set

Seth Rogen has an affable, everyman approach to comedy, which means he has plenty of fans — and a natural ability to make others laugh. Want to see some of the wildest, funniest, and most interesting times Rogen made his co-stars crack up on camera? Then be sure to watch the video linked above, which contains all of his most side-splitting antics.

One thing's for sure — Rogen has been on a transformative journey since his breakthrough role in "Freaks and Geeks." He's become a serious player in Hollywood, but even so, he's not above making his co-stars get the giggles. It's something he's been doing throughout his career. One time on the set of the hit comedy "Superbad," he stepped out of his character's cop car and tumbled to the ground, cracking up everyone who was in the scene with him. While working on "This is the End" (which Rogen never intended to become a real movie), he accidentally shattered a door, shocking himself and scaring the rest of his scene partners.

Rogen has been doing this going back to his earliest projects: There's a "Freaks and Geeks" blooper where he cracks up himself and all of his co-stars because he can't get the word "tradition" out. These are just a few examples of Rogen cracking up his co-stars.