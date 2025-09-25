A Cult Classic Action Film Starring A Walking Dead Star Finally Has A Prequel (But There's A Catch)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Each day, we will spill their blood till it rains down from the skies." If you recognize this quote, you're a true fan of writer-director Troy Duffy's "The Boondock Saints," which stars Sean Patrick Flanery ("Powder") and Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead") as the vigilante brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus. Now, this beloved '90s film which you won't believe bombed at the box office is about to receive a long-gestating prequel — but not as a film or television series.

Acting in the name of God, the MacManus brothers rid Boston of evildoers in 1999's "The Boondock Saints." The pair returned to action for the 2009 sequel, "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day," and now their backstory will be explored in a novel and audiobook titled "The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin," which is available for pre-order on Amazon right now.

Written and narrated by Duffy, the story follows the McManus brothers as they leave Canada for the U.S. and forge an unforgettable friendship with gangster Rocco, becoming entrenched in Boston's crime scene. "This story is about family, loyalty, and the choices that define us," Duffy states in the press release. "Connor and Murphy's journey is dark, thrilling, and ultimately unforgettable — a deeper look into the world fans fell in love with on screen."