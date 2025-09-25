A Cult Classic Action Film Starring A Walking Dead Star Finally Has A Prequel (But There's A Catch)
"Each day, we will spill their blood till it rains down from the skies." If you recognize this quote, you're a true fan of writer-director Troy Duffy's "The Boondock Saints," which stars Sean Patrick Flanery ("Powder") and Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead") as the vigilante brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus. Now, this beloved '90s film which you won't believe bombed at the box office is about to receive a long-gestating prequel — but not as a film or television series.
Acting in the name of God, the MacManus brothers rid Boston of evildoers in 1999's "The Boondock Saints." The pair returned to action for the 2009 sequel, "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day," and now their backstory will be explored in a novel and audiobook titled "The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin," which is available for pre-order on Amazon right now.
Written and narrated by Duffy, the story follows the McManus brothers as they leave Canada for the U.S. and forge an unforgettable friendship with gangster Rocco, becoming entrenched in Boston's crime scene. "This story is about family, loyalty, and the choices that define us," Duffy states in the press release. "Connor and Murphy's journey is dark, thrilling, and ultimately unforgettable — a deeper look into the world fans fell in love with on screen."
What happened to the Boondock Saints prequel television series?
This isn't the first time that a prequel has been attempted. In 2017, a TV series titled "The Boondock Saints: Origins" was announced — well, sort of. Don Carmody Television and Troy Duffy dropped the news that they were teaming up for a show, but they were launching a pre-sale initiative where fans could buy limited collector's edition boxes before the program aired. The problem was these boxes were going for $597.77 — not exactly a fan-friendly price.
A month later, Sean Patrick Flanery posted a message on X stating that neither he nor Norman Reedus would be involved with the TV show, pre-sale campaign, or the long-gestating threequel film "The Boondock Saints III." The television show didn't proceed as planned, but Duffy later revealed that he, Flanery, and Reedus would indeed be teaming up for a third movie in 2021. However, in 2024, Deadline revealed the news that Duffy would no longer be a part of "The Boondock Saints III." Instead, he would be penning a book series about the MacManus brothers.
Discussing Duffy's decision, Reedus said, "We are pressing on without our longtime friend and Captain, Troy Duffy, on this one. He has decided to write a 'Boondock Saints' book series and I can't wait to read it." Hopefully, Reedus has pre-ordered his copy of "The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin" and will leave a review on Amazon about his thoughts on the story.