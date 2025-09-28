Leonardo DiCaprio Wishes He Did One Thing After Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio is highly selective with the movies he stars in. Between 2010 and 2023, he only appeared in 10 feature films, but seven out of those 10 — "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Don't Look Up," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "The Revenant," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Django Unchained," and "Inception" — were nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. His latest effort, the 2025 Paul Thomas Anderson-directed action-comedy "One Battle After Another," is already one of the year's best-reviewed films, another sign of how DiCaprio values quality over quantity in picking roles. It's on course to become one of the best Leonardo DiCaprio films of all time.

Nobody can blame A-listers for being selective with their projects, but DiCaprio has actually voiced regrets about being too picky in his younger years, especially in the immediate aftermath of his breakout "Titanic" stardom. As reported by E! News, when he visited "Today" during the promotional run for "Django Unchained," DiCaprio said, "I probably should have done more movies during that time period," adding that he "took a solid break" after "Titanic." The record-breaking success of "Titanic" had every studio in Hollywood begging DiCaprio to work with them, while also affording DiCaprio the luxury to only take the roles he really wanted. Even so, it took a few years before DiCaprio truly put that luxury to good use, as his immediate post-"Titanic" career was a little rocky.