Chris Hemsworth's Pre-Thor, Cult Classic Horror Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max's Charts

Marvel's "Thor" transformed Chris Hemsworth into a household name, with his most notable credit prior being 2009's "Star Trek" as George Kirk, father of Captain Kirk (Chris Pine). In between these blockbusters, Hemsworth headlined "The Cabin in the Woods," a horror film produced and co-written by soon-to-be "Avengers" director Joss Whedon.

While released not long after "Thor," "Cabin" was actually filmed years prior and originally set to release in October 2009, but was delayed due to mismanagement at MGM. In the years since, "The Cabin in the Woods" has become a bona fide cult classic, even if it wasn't a monster hit in theaters. It's become a favorite of horror fans and wider audiences alike, as proven by recent stats showing it as the eighth most streamed movie by U.S. HBO Max viewers between September 18 and 22.

At the start, "Cabin in the Woods" appears to be like every other movie in its genre. There's a group of teens that includes the vapid Jules (Anna Hutchinson) and thick-headed jock Curt (Hemsworth), a creepy old man who warns them of something ominous (and may have actually been the villain), and a cabin where monsters emerge that pick them off in some of the craziest deaths you'll ever see. Where the film goes from there is anything but expected, with a dark sense of humor and some mind-boggling twists you won't see coming.