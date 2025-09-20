Times The Tropic Thunder Cast Broke Other Actors On Set

It's loaded with some of the best comedic actors in recent Hollywood history as well as some of the biggest film stars of all time, so it's probably not shocking that the cast of "Tropic Thunder" managed to crack up their co-stars on set, and the same is true of their other movies. If you'd like to see a bunch of examples, watch the video above, which contains all kinds of bloopers ranging across lots of movies. It's guaranteed to make you laugh harder than Jack Black at a Tom Cruise improv-fest.

One set that saw plenty of laughs was 2001's "Zoolander," the Ben Stiller-led fashion industry parody. Stiller (who leads the line in "Tropic Thunder" as struggling action star Tugg Speedman) managed to crack up not only himself but regular collaborator Owen Wilson by talking about the character's cool friends. Eventually, even Stiller himself starts laughing. Once both actors sharing a scene get the giggles, it's game over for that particular take, but it makes for great viewing after the fact.