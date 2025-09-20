Times The Tropic Thunder Cast Broke Other Actors On Set
It's loaded with some of the best comedic actors in recent Hollywood history as well as some of the biggest film stars of all time, so it's probably not shocking that the cast of "Tropic Thunder" managed to crack up their co-stars on set, and the same is true of their other movies. If you'd like to see a bunch of examples, watch the video above, which contains all kinds of bloopers ranging across lots of movies. It's guaranteed to make you laugh harder than Jack Black at a Tom Cruise improv-fest.
One set that saw plenty of laughs was 2001's "Zoolander," the Ben Stiller-led fashion industry parody. Stiller (who leads the line in "Tropic Thunder" as struggling action star Tugg Speedman) managed to crack up not only himself but regular collaborator Owen Wilson by talking about the character's cool friends. Eventually, even Stiller himself starts laughing. Once both actors sharing a scene get the giggles, it's game over for that particular take, but it makes for great viewing after the fact.
The Tropic Thunder cast has a history of breaking co-stars in hilarious fashion
Robert Downey Jr.'s dry wit is definitely good for getting people going, as seen in any blooper from the first "Iron Man" movie. In that film's gag reel, Downey Jr. can be seen cracking up everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Don Cheadle with his antics, and he continued to make his co-stars laugh over the course of his tenure as Tony Stark: Even the usually stoic-for-the-MCU Chris Evans manages to laugh aloud at his friend's capering.
Jack Black, naturally, is a comedian par excellence and knows how to get people laughing. On the set of "Jumanji: The Next Level," his inability to get a line out ended up cracking up Kevin Hart as well as himself. For even more clips of actors tied to "Tropic Thunder" cracking up their co-stars, be sure to watch our video above, which will tell you everything you need to know about the laughter they wrought from the many actors they've worked with in tons of Hollywood productions across the years.