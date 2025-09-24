Alien: Earth Ending Explained

"Alien: Earth" broadens the notion of what an "Alien" entry can be. What's great about it is the way it smashes the world of "Alien" into our own, and that's what audiences are loving about it. This includes Ellen Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, who told Collider: "What I admire about it is it's not 'Alien'-centric. It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an 'Alien' project. Fascinating. Much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed."

Of course, from the moment the title of the show was announced, fans knew that it was going to bring the Xenomorphs to our planet for the first time, but few expected "Alien: Earth" to deliver such a scathing critique on the state of the world in 2025. Though installments like "Aliens" and "Alien: Romulus" have spoken out in favor of the little guy over Wayland-Yutani's corporate might, the FX series takes this to a whole new level, giving us an idea of where the franchise is headed. Could "Alien" become less about confined horror and more about corporate wars?

Wendy's presence in the "Alien" franchise changes it forever because she can communicate directly with Xenomorphs, something only Ripley 8 from "Alien: Resurrection" could do because she was part Xenomorph. This adds a layer of depth to the merciless killing machines. Their loyalty to Wendy and ability to understand her is another fresh twist to your typical "Alien" plotline. "Alien: Earth" proves that the franchise still works without Ripley, though we'll have to wait for the second season (which is reportedly in development) before we can say for sure whether or not this new direction is the correct one.