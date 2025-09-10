Denzel Washington Knows Exactly Why Some Of His Movies Sucked

There are actors, and there are movie stars. Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington is both. Since kicking off his acting career nearly five decades ago, Washington has starred in over five dozen movies. Anyone with that kind of output, regardless of their own skills, is bound to be in a few stinkers, and Washington isn't shy about admitting that some of his movies sucked.

"After 'Malcolm X' I made some real clunkers," Washington said in an interview with The Times. "Look them up — I won't say their names." Washington avoided titles but did name a decade, saying that his worst movies were in the '90s and frankly admitting that at the time he needed to make money. "I was earning. I had responsibilities," he explained, adding that he imagines life in thirds, with one for learning, one for earning money, and one for giving back. Washington said, "So in that era I was earning ... With a great agent, my career built into making money and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house."

For Washington, the '90s included schlocky action flicks and cheesy sci-fi movies, but luckily for him, even some of Washington's flops are worth still watching. It's true that a majority of Washington's best movies came out after the '90s, but looking at what critics have said, Washington may be judging his own work too harshly. His earning era did have a few clunkers, but his worst films are actually from earlier in his career.