The 26 Best Unscripted Moments In Movie History

Every movie starts with a screenplay. But because filmmaking is a collaborative process, a script is frequently altered during production, whether it's by the writer, the director, or the actors involved. What sounds good on the page doesn't always work once it gets in front of the camera, and there have been plenty of iconic movie moments that weren't even in the script — the best of which we cover in our video right above.

Often times, these improvised moments are simple quips or ad-libbed lines that an actor throws in while shooting a scene. Even if the movie's writer doesn't like the change, the director might feel that it works better than what was written, or even encourage some improvisation when a scene isn't working. Some directors, like comedy specialists Adam McKay or Taika Waititi, have been known to favor improv. After all, humor isn't always something that can be created by simply sitting at a desk with a typewriter — it often happens in the moment.

But it's not just comedies; some of the most famous improvised moments in film have come in tense dramas, horror movies, or even science fiction — the kinds of stories that require a lot of thought and careful planning. Nevertheless, new ideas flow on the set, and sometimes it's best to let a scene breathe life into itself in real time — which sometimes leads to cinematic gold.