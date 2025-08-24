15 Best Movies Like Shutter Island

The Ashecliffe Hospital for the Criminally Insane provides the setting for Teddy's investigation in "Shutter Island," and by the end of the movie we learn that Teddy's presence at the hospital is no mere coincidence. 2014's "Stonehearst Asylum," as the name implies, is another film set in a psychiatric hospital, and as an added bonus for "Shutter Island" fans, it also features Ben Kingsley in a prominent role.

Set in 1899, the movie follows Dr. Edward Newgate (Jim Sturgess), who plans to take on a residency at Stonehearst Asylum to study under the famed Dr. Silas Lamb (Kingsley). Contrary to standard medical practice, Dr. Lamb refuses to sedate his patients with drugs, and the extreme empathy he has for his patients seem to work in their favor.

As Dr. Newgate settles into Stonehearst, he strikes up a friendship with a patient named Eliza Graves (Kate Beckinsale). She warns Dr. Newgate that things at Stonehearst aren't what they seem, and together the two of them begin to figure out the sinister truth at the heart of Dr. Lamb's work. This movie focuses more on the lives of the patients at the hospital, and Dr. Newgate's story isn't quite as hopeless as that of Teddy Daniels, but "Stonehearst Asylum" — much like "Shutter Island" — has plenty of twists and turns that will take you by surprise.