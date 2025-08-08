Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Review - Just As Steamy And Magical As Ever

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" successfully navigates the biggest minefield that could plague a show like this: the chemistry and likability of its lead couples. Here, there are no issues, as we immediately connect with the four main characters, buying into their respective relationships from their very first meeting. Although they contrast each other — Ellen and Brian feel an undeniable physical chemistry when they meet in person, while Henry and Julia have a meeting of the minds that grows into deep love — both romances are nothing short of electric and perfectly executed.

The show also makes sure that it has enough going on beside the love storylines to ensure the audience's continued interest. We're familiar enough with this world that it costs us very little to drop back into the political machinations and in-fighting of the Scottish clans, and the fish out of water time-travel elements. Many of the characters old enough during the original series to appear decades earlier turn up, but there aren't really any self-indulgent cameos — everyone who is featured in both series makes sense and has a purpose within the narrative.

Beyond everything else, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" understands the assignment. When it comes to a historical romance like this, we're not asking for the moon and stars — just pretty people falling in love against a backdrop of atmospheric scenery with a plot that's halfway engaging. "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" does all of this and more, becoming the rare spinoff show that features no discernible drop in quality from the original.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" premieres on Starz on August 8.