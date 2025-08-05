Ηow The King Of The Hill Revival Paid Tribute To Jonathan Joss And Johnny Hardwick
During the creation of the "King of the Hill" revival, a double tragedy befell the production. Jonathan Joss, who voiced John Redcorn, and Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble, both passed away. The Texas natives are both honored with memorial title cards, which appear at the foot of two different Season 14 episodes: Hardwick's title card is appended to Episode 7, "Any Given Hill-Day," while Joss' tribute card can be seen at the end of Episode 10, "A Sounder Investment," the season finale.
Hardwick was found face-up in the bathtub of his Austin home on August 8, 2023. The 64-year-old Emmy winner had been dead for some time, which ultimately made it impossible to determine his cause of death. His 59-year-old co-star Jonathan Joss was shot by a neighbor at his home in San Antonio on June 1, 2025. A 56-year-old man named Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja has been arrested and charged with the actor's murder. Ceja is claiming that he acted in self defense, his attorney has revealed. Tragically, these aren't the only two "King of the Hill" actors who have passed away since the original run ended.
King of the Hill has lost several cast members in recent years
Multiple other actors have died during the fifteen years since "King of the Hill" last aired. Most memorably, Brittany Murphy tragically passed away on December 20, 2009 aged just 32. She voiced Peggy's niece Luanne Platter throughout the show, becoming a fan favorite. The official cause was community acquired pneumonia, though other factors played a part in Murphy's untimely and accidental death, including iron deficiency anemia and drug use, per the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
Tom Petty, who voiced Luanne's laid-back eventual-husband Lucky Kleinschmidt, died at the age of 66 in 2017. Petty was found unconscious in his home following a cardiac arrest. A heart attack brought on by an accidental overdose was determined to be the cause: Petty had been taking several painkillers and a sleep aid to help him recover from a bad hip injury.
The "King of the Hill" revival paid tribute to Murphy and Petty in a variety of subtle ways, including hanging a portrait of Luanne and Lucky on the Hills' living room wall and using one of Petty's songs. The idea of recasting the roles was never entertained, showrunner Saladin Patterson told IGN. "The analogy I use as a sports fan is, sometimes the best way to honor someone's work is to hang their jersey up in the rafters as a show of respect and what they meant to the organization," Patterson said.
Other major actors on the show who have passed away include Dennis Burkley, who voiced Principal Moss; Victor Aaron, the original voice of John Redcorn in Season 1; Carl Reiner, who guest-starred as Tilly's ex-boyfriend Gary Kasner in a couple of episodes; and Fred Willard, who voiced several characters during the show's initial run, including Chairman Geiger and Ranger Bradley.