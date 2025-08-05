King Of The Hill Season 14 Throws Shade At Fox For Its Premature Cancellation

"King of the Hill" was a cornerstone of Fox's animated programming for well over a decade. It was a more down-to-earth show compared to other offerings on the Animation Domination block, like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy," and that made it incredibly special. Despite this, "King of the Hill" ended after 13 seasons in what felt like a pretty abrupt conclusion. The reasons behind "King of the Hill" getting canceled are many, though in short it reportedly came down to declining ratings and Fox wanting to make room for "The Cleveland Show." Even though the show's back with Season 14, the writers apparently haven't forgotten the seemingly shabby treatment they got from their old network.

In "King of the Hill" Season 14, Episode 6 — "Peggy's Fadeout" — Bobby Hill (Pamela Adlon), now a 21-year-old chef, is trying to get on a cooking competition series called "King of the Grill." Bobby asks Chane Wassanasong (Ki Hong Lee) if he's heard of it, to which Chane responds, "That Texas cooking show that Fox stupidly canceled 15 years ago?" Bobby excitedly tells him they're bringing the show back, and it clearly functions as meta-commentary on how, in the real world, Fox stupidly canceled a different Texas-centric show 15 years ago.

Sadly, "King of the Hill" doesn't capitalize any further on the joke, as the rest of the episode sees Bobby teaming up with Dale (Johnny Hardwick/Toby Huss) to get rid of a rat problem at the restaurant. But the writers made their point, and this was probably the classiest way to poke fun at Fox. It's a quick joke, and then we move onto other matters. Chane's short but pointed line will surely go down well with all the hardcore "King of the Hill" fans out there.