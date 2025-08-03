The Best Naked Gun Reboot Cameo Is A Technological Blast From The Past

Contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun" (2025)

There are lots of celebrity cameos in "The Naked Gun," but the very best one is a blink-and-you-miss-it tribute to Microsoft's past. Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) struggles with his windshield after being trapped in a state-of-the-art police car made by the evil billionaire Richard Cane (Danny Huston).

While the control panel glitches out, Clippy — Microsoft's infamously helpful Office Assistant avatar — appears on the screen and asks Frank if he wants help. He may need it, but he doesn't want anything Clippy can provide and his car troubles continue until he finally manages to free himself. Clippy itself, a rudimentary form of artificial intelligence meant to interface with users of various Microsoft programs, was included with Windows from 1996 through 2004, despite constant complaints that it was distracting and annoying.

But that's just one example of Frank having terrible troubles with technology throughout the movie. Maybe he's a bit like his father, who tended to have trouble with cars, guns and even supermarket bags. It may be inherited, but with the changing times, Frank Jr.'s struggles are completely unique.