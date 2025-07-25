What Does Nosferatu Actually Mean?

The 1922 film "Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror" is actually considered an unofficial screen adaptation of "Dracula." The term "nosferatu" is used in "Dracula," the first use of the word in a mainstream piece of fiction, as a synonym for vampire. The name of "Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror" is already evocative of "Dracula," but the story itself is also essentially a direct copy of Bram Stoker's novel with a few name changes. Instead of Dracula, the story's main antagonist is called Count Orlok; instead of a vampire hunter named Van Helsing, the story's protagonists are aided by an occultist named Dr. Albin Eberhart von Franz, etc.

The creators of the film introduced only one original element of the story, as "Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror" is actually the origin of the part of vampire lore that says that they will die in direct sunlight. Otherwise, the 1922 silent film was billed on fliers in Germany as "freely adapted" from "Dracula," which gave Bram Stoker's widow, Florence Stoker, more than enough evidence to sue for copyright infringement on her late husband's novel.

While Florence was initially motivated by her financial need — she was not making enough money on "Dracula" royalties to sustain herself following her husband's death — it became clear a bit after the film's release that it wouldn't be a financial windfall for anyone. That said, Florence still wanted to protect her husband's legacy, and her actions eventually led to a German judge's decision to have every copy of the film found and burned. Luckily (though not for the Stokers), a few copies slipped through the cracks, and the film has survived to this day.