Darkwing Duck Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
In the 1990s, Disney released some of its best television shows for its "The Disney Afternoon" block, producing the series "DuckTales," "TaleSpin," "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," and "Darkwing Duck." These interconnected shows entertained kids for years, with video game tie-ins, comic books, toys, and much more available for fans to consume. Decades later, with nostalgia driving much of the content available on streaming services, the House of Mouse noticed their enduring fandoms and has been revisiting these series with a variety of reimaginings and reboots.
The first show to receive a new series in the 21st century was "DuckTales," the reboot of which aired 69 episodes on Disney+ across three seasons from 2017 to 2021. Now, Disney is back at it with a (much deserved) "Darkwing Duck" reboot being developed for its streaming platform. The original series, which aired from 1991 to 1992, followed the eponymous superhero, whose real name is Drake Mallard, and his sidekick, the pilot Launchpad McQuack, who was introduced in "DuckTales." Drake lives in the suburbs with his adopted daughter, Gosalyn, and balances his two lives: being a good father and a positive superhero role model who protects the downtrodden citizens of St. Canard.
News of the "Darkwing Duck" reboot plans broke back in November 2020, but not much was revealed, and few snippets of news have surfaced since then. Fortunately, an update in March 2024 revealed that the series was still in the works, so fans have every reason to be excited as development continues. Still, a few details have emerged regarding the creative talent and when the series is expected to drop.
Let's Get Dangerous!
While news about the reboot went quiet for a few years, an update came in March 2024 when it was revealed that "Darkwing Duck" was still in development. According to The Disinsider, "'TaleSpin' is sadly not in any form of development at this time. 'Darkwing Duck' from Seth Rogen, I'm told, is very much still in the works, but when would we see it? I'm not so sure." As far as updates go, that's not a lot of information, but other snippets have surfaced online since then.
In late 2024, Jim Cummings, the voice actor who counts Darkwing Duck among his many characters, reportedly informed a fan at LA Con that development on the new show was ongoing and he was set to return. Seth Rogen is listed as the series producer alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, though a writer or writers haven't been announced, nor has a full cast list been revealed. That said, Tad Stones, who created the original series, shared on a Reddit Ask Me Anything in 2024 that the project had reached the writer's room stage before that effort was subsequently disbanded.
Despite that setback, Stones also confirmed that Point Grey Pictures was still actively developing "Darkwing Duck," so these updates, as minor as they are, appear to confirm that the reboot is still alive and well. Should it proceed, it could take a while before episodes debut due to the time-consuming process of producing animation. But when it finally does reach Disney+, a new generation of fans will join the existing ones in collectively declaring, "Let's get dangerous!"