Darkwing Duck Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

In the 1990s, Disney released some of its best television shows for its "The Disney Afternoon" block, producing the series "DuckTales," "TaleSpin," "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers," and "Darkwing Duck." These interconnected shows entertained kids for years, with video game tie-ins, comic books, toys, and much more available for fans to consume. Decades later, with nostalgia driving much of the content available on streaming services, the House of Mouse noticed their enduring fandoms and has been revisiting these series with a variety of reimaginings and reboots.

The first show to receive a new series in the 21st century was "DuckTales," the reboot of which aired 69 episodes on Disney+ across three seasons from 2017 to 2021. Now, Disney is back at it with a (much deserved) "Darkwing Duck" reboot being developed for its streaming platform. The original series, which aired from 1991 to 1992, followed the eponymous superhero, whose real name is Drake Mallard, and his sidekick, the pilot Launchpad McQuack, who was introduced in "DuckTales." Drake lives in the suburbs with his adopted daughter, Gosalyn, and balances his two lives: being a good father and a positive superhero role model who protects the downtrodden citizens of St. Canard.

News of the "Darkwing Duck" reboot plans broke back in November 2020, but not much was revealed, and few snippets of news have surfaced since then. Fortunately, an update in March 2024 revealed that the series was still in the works, so fans have every reason to be excited as development continues. Still, a few details have emerged regarding the creative talent and when the series is expected to drop.