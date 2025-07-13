The Harry Potter Character You Likely Didn't Realize Emma Thompson Played

When we first meet Professor Trelawney on the page and screen in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," all signs point to the fact that she's an enormous fraud. Divination is basically fortune-telling — students are supposed to "divine" the future using tea leaves and crystal balls — and right off the bat, she makes a number of alarming "predictions," so to speak. After announcing that books will "only go so far" in the study of Divination, Professor Trelawney tells a student sitting next to the flame-headed Ron to "beware a red-haired man" and then announces, "Unfortunately, classes will be disrupted in February by a nasty bout of flu. I myself will lose my voice. And around Easter, one of our number will leave us forever." If that's not ominous, what is? (Also, that last thing isn't about anyone dying. Hermione simply quits Divination classes in a fit of rage, so that does sort of come true.)

One of Professor Trelawney's favorite hobbies, if you can call it that, is predicting Harry's demise in a variety of ways; in their very first class, she claims to see the Grim, an omen of death, in his tea leaves, and she more or less repeats this sort of parlor trick every time Harry is unlucky enough to be in her presence. (Thompson, unsurprisingly, plays her beautifully, behind an enormous wig adorned with hair decorations and the massive spectacles described in the original books.) As the books continue, though, Professor Trelawney becomes a sadder figure, especially when the sinister Ministry of Magic plant Dolores Umbridge (played in the films by Imelda Staunton) shows up in "Order of the Phoenix" to judge and terrorize the staff.

This is a bigger throughline in the books than the films — and we'll circle back to what was cut in a bit — but the point is that Professor Trelawney struggles under Umbridge's tenure, particularly when she usurps the job of Hogwarts' Headmaster after ousting Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon). Umbridge tries to fire Professor Trelawney, who is visibly intoxicated and has been seen (by Harry) around the castle with empty wine bottles; thankfully for Professor Trelawney, she's defended by the unlikeliest of allies, Professor Minerva McGonagall (another Dame, the late Maggie Smith). Despite Professor McGonagall's disdain for Divination and her colleague, she insists that, though she can't stop Professor Trelawney from losing her job, that she at least be permitted to live in the castle. When we catch up with Professor Trelawney in "Deathly Hallows — Part 2," she's lobbing crystal balls at enemy forces during the Battle of Hogwarts.