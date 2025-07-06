90 Day Fiancé: Are Stacey Silva And Florian Sukaj Still Together?

As of this writing, the couple has been giving off mixed signals about where their relationship stands. In March 2025, Stacey told People that things are changing between them. "Florian's doing some new things and I wish him the best. It's growing and learning time for myself, and I feel like I'm in a good space in my life," she said. Later, Stacey added, "Going through the healing journey, it's not easy. You have to be open, you have to be vulnerable, you have to just speak your truth, speak from your heart, and live your life the fullest. Do what's best for you, and everything will fall into place. Never give up on what means the most." It sounds like she's found richness not in money, but in spiritual comfort. (Side note: Some "90 Day Fiancé" couples are actually cash rich).

The tale told by Stacey's social media paints an intriguingly different picture, however. In one Instagram post from June 2025, she details their wedding ceremony. "Our fairytale wedding memories," she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. "From the moment our eyes met our souls became one." To the tune of Taylor Swift's "This Love," various images of her wedding to Florian pass by. Does this mean a reconciliation is on the cards? Or has the whole thing been staged? Viewers often ask if "90 Day Fiancé" is staged, after all, so this wouldn't be the most shocking assumption. There's little to tell from Florian's social media, where he has a tendency to post content from TLC without much comment. You'll have to stay tuned to TLC to find out where their romance takes them.