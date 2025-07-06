90 Day Fiancé: Are Stacey Silva And Florian Sukaj Still Together?
True love is never guaranteed when one goes on "90 Day Fiancé." The number of couples who survive the experience intact is pretty low, after all, and it appears as though Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have added to the sad statistics. The couple seems to have separated after an appearance on "90 Day: The Last Resort" in which they agreed to recommit to their marriage during the show-ending ceremony. While that moment seemed to give the matchup a happy ending, that new start didn't last beyond the reunion show.
This may come as no surprise to fans of the series, who witnessed them arguing about boundaries and other issues during "The Last Resort." In fact, some viewers have accused Florian of only being interested in getting his green card (though not every foreigner who appears on "90 Day Fiancé" gets a green card). But while Stacey has hinted that they're experimenting with some time apart, a recent Instagram post from her might have muddied the waters. What's going on between these two? How did they get together in the first place? And is there any hope they might reconcile? Here's the skinny on Florian and Stacey.
What happened to Stacey and Florian during 90 Day Fiancé?
Despite a sizable 17-year age gap, Florian Sukaj and Stacey Silva have a long dating history that spans several TLC reality shows. The pair, who met on Instagram, first showed off their relationship on a double date held during an episode of "Before the 90 Days," where Stacey's twin Darcey was going through a tumultuous relationship of her own with Tom Brooks. The twins briefly had their own TLC program, "Darcey & Stacey," where fans watched Stacey and Florian's relationship grow ever stronger. The pair married in 2020 during an intimate, pandemic-era ceremony before reuniting for a more traditional ceremony in 2022. "We're happier than ever," Silva told People at the time.
In spite of what looked like a fairytale union — or at least a smooth one, compared to what Darcey was going through — the couple had a lot of problems respecting each other's boundaries. To make matters worse, Darcey accused Florian of cheating on Stacey when a video emerged that appeared to show him kissing another woman. Florian proclaimed his innocence and the twosome got into an ongoing argument regarding who was at fault. Enter their time on "90 Days: The Last Resort," where counseling helped identify their weaknesses as a duo. All seemed well for a while, but even after pledging to make it work once again, it appears that they've been having more difficulties.
How are Stacey and Florian doing now?
As of this writing, the couple has been giving off mixed signals about where their relationship stands. In March 2025, Stacey told People that things are changing between them. "Florian's doing some new things and I wish him the best. It's growing and learning time for myself, and I feel like I'm in a good space in my life," she said. Later, Stacey added, "Going through the healing journey, it's not easy. You have to be open, you have to be vulnerable, you have to just speak your truth, speak from your heart, and live your life the fullest. Do what's best for you, and everything will fall into place. Never give up on what means the most." It sounds like she's found richness not in money, but in spiritual comfort. (Side note: Some "90 Day Fiancé" couples are actually cash rich).
The tale told by Stacey's social media paints an intriguingly different picture, however. In one Instagram post from June 2025, she details their wedding ceremony. "Our fairytale wedding memories," she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. "From the moment our eyes met our souls became one." To the tune of Taylor Swift's "This Love," various images of her wedding to Florian pass by. Does this mean a reconciliation is on the cards? Or has the whole thing been staged? Viewers often ask if "90 Day Fiancé" is staged, after all, so this wouldn't be the most shocking assumption. There's little to tell from Florian's social media, where he has a tendency to post content from TLC without much comment. You'll have to stay tuned to TLC to find out where their romance takes them.