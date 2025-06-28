Does Ciri Become A Witcher? Her Fate, Explained

"The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" rocked the gaming universe with its unparalleled open world and high fantasy story. In 2015, developer CD Projekt Red earned legions of fans with the game, and at the 2024 Game Awards, the company delighted gamers everywhere by dropping the first trailer for "The Witcher 4." Fans were shocked to see that former protagonist Geralt is apparently being replaced by Ciri from "Wild Hunt," but they were absolutely flabbergasted when the trailer revealed that, between games, Ciri has become a Witcher herself.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski introduced the world to the universe of "The Witcher" when the series' first novel was published in 1990. Since then, Sapkowski has written many more novels and stories set in the same world, and they've been translated into numerous languages and read across the globe. Thanks to the games and the TV adaptations, even people who never encountered the books know about "The Witcher."

The entire "Witcher" timeline follows both Geralt and Ciri, with the latter becoming an even more important character as the series progresses, so it's not a complete surprise that Ciri is the lead in "The Witcher 4" game. That said, the process of becoming a Witcher is anything but easy, and some gamers think that it simply shouldn't be possible for Ciri to be a Witcher in the upcoming game. Let's take a look at the world of the books — and some direct comments from the franchise's creator — to see if they're right.