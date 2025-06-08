How To Watch The King Kong Movies In Order

The movies are full of great monsters, but there's one big ape who's enthralled audiences for nearly a century. There's no character in cinema like King Kong, and no matter how many times his story gets told, audiences keep coming back for more.

The story of King Kong's creators begins in World War I and comes to fruition in Hollywood. Director Merian C. Cooper was the mind behind the character, and animator Willis O'Brien brought him to life. Their creation has gone on to appear in 13 films across live action and animation, and today he's as big as ever. Take a look at our King Kong movie rankings if you want to watch the best the franchise has to offer, but if you're looking to see it all, then we'd recommend starting from the beginning and making your way through the franchise to the modern-day films. Here's what that marathon would look like: