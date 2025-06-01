Regular Show Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
J.G. Quintel's animated sitcom "Regular Show," which ran for eight seasons and more than 240 episodes, was one of the best shows on Cartoon Network. Between 2011 and 2015, it was nominated for six different Emmys, and it converted one of those nominations into a win for the episode "Eggscellent." The series has been finished since 2017, but now fans are getting geared up for "Regular Show" to make a big comeback.
The series follows Mordecai (Quintel) and Rigby (William Salyers), a blue jay and a raccoon who work as groundskeepers at a local park. The two are best friends, and they do their utmost to help each other navigate the struggles of young adulthood, like figuring out ways to slack off without getting fired or finding a girlfriend. The final season of the show took our friends to space, threw them into a conflict concerning the fate of the universe, and then caught up with them in their 50s to see how everything turned out.
That's about as definitive as a cartoon's ending can be, but the "Regular Show" reboot is real. Original series creator J.G. Quintel is back, and although he's been tight-lipped about it, we've done some sleuthing to figure out everything there is to know about the "Regular Show" reboot. Read on to find out what we discovered.
When was the Regular Show reboot announced?
We first learned about the "Regular Show" reboot in June 2024 when Warner Bros. surprised Cartoon Network fans with a series of big announcements at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The company revealed that it had plans to create a new "Adventure Time" series and at the same time it announced the return of "Regular Show," which was "met with whoops of joy at Annecy," Variety reported.
In its announcement, Warner Bros. revealed virtually no information about the new series. The only solid piece of info was that original series creator J.G. Quintel would be returning as showrunner for the reboot. There's been nothing official since then, but, in October 2024, eagle-eyed fans noticed a job posting on the Warner Bros. Discovery website that appeared to reveal a few important tidbits about the upcoming series.
The listing for was an intern to help on the reboot, and it confirmed that the show's working title is "Regular Show: Lost Tapes." The position (which has since been filled) was Los Angeles-based and would commence in spring 2025, so, going by this, it's safe to say that production on the new series is already well underway. As for a release date, we'll have to wait for further announcements. In terms of length, reports suggest that 44 episodes are being produced, though there's nothing official on that just yet.
Will the original voice cast return for the Regular Show reboot?
Reporting from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where the "Regular Show" reboot was announced, Variety confirmed that "the show is entirely new, though it will feature some characters from the original series." The fact that the "Regular Show" reboot is being spearheaded by original series creator J.G. Quintel seemingly confirms that he will reprise the role of Mordecai, but what about the other voice actors?
Most of the speculation has been about whether or not William Salyers will also return as Rigby. It's good news on that front — the actor appeared to confirm his involvement in a November 2024 Instagram post. Salyers posted two pictures from Warner Bros. Studios HQ in Burbank, California, both of logos adorning walls inside the studio: One was the Warner Bros. Animation logo, and the other was the Cartoon Network Studios logo. His involvement was also confirmed in a roundabout way by Mark Hamill.
During his panel at Fan Expo Chicago 2024, Hamill (who voiced the immortal Yeti Skips) revealed that Salyers contacted him about the reboot not long after it was announced. He also seemed to confirm that he would be reprising his role in the new series. "William Salyers DMed me. He said, 'Did you hear the news? I'm just worried, are you in or not?' As if I've somehow outgrown them. I wrote him back saying, 'There is only one Skips, and he's very much looking forward to meeting with his old pal Rigby.'"
We've also had confirmation that Janie Haddad Tompkins is coming back as Margaret, and her lines have apparently been in the bag for a while now. On the November 28, 2024 episode of the Threedom podcast, Tompkins said: "I did a voice on a cartoon called 'Regular Show.' They've rebooted it and I'm going there after this recording to record."
What happened at the end of Regular Show?
In 2017, "Regular Show" wrapped up with a three-part finale consisting of "A Regular Epic Final Battle" Part 1 and Part 2, and "The Power." It starts out by primarily following Pops (Sam Marin) in his grand battle against Anti-Pops (Robert Englund). The two have been engaging in cosmic battles and resetting the entire universe for an indefinable amount of time, and Pops wants to bring that battle to an end for the sake of his friends back in the park. Unfortunately, Anti-Pops has no interest in truly resolving their fight, and he causes the universe to reset yet again. In a final act of desperation, Pops grabs Anti-Pops and flies both of them into the sun. The two of them are destroyed, and the universe is finally freed of the reset cycle.
With the cosmic battle side of the story fully resolved, the rest of the finale follows our friends from the park. They make their way back to Earth from the deep space battleground, and they build a touching memorial to Pops, their former boss and current savior. Then the show does something that very few cartoons ever do: It skips forward in time. We get to see our characters grow up and build new lives for themselves, but we also see that they keep their old relationships and friendships alive. At a reunion party, Mordecai and Rigby, now in their 50s, reflect on the amazing lives they've had thanks to Pops' sacrifice, and the show closes with a shot of Pops watching his friends from the afterlife.
What could happen in the Regular Show reboot?
J.G. Quintel hasn't been working on the "Regular Show" reboot since the original series ended, but he has been thinking of it as a possibility for at least that long. When the series concluded, he moved on to his next animated project, a show called "Close Enough," but it was obvious that "Regular Show" was never far from his mind. "If people still remember the 'Regular Show' when we finish ['Close Enough'], who knows, maybe I could do more," Quintel told Jon Foss in 2021. He probably has no shortage of ideas for how to keep the show going, but he's kept his thoughts as private as possible.
It's hard to guess where the "Regular Show" reboot will begin, given how the original series ended. We know that it will involve a mixture of old and new characters, but what we don't know is where and when it will be set. Will the story follow directly on from the Season 8 finale and pick up with Mordecai and Rigby as middle-aged guys, or will it go back to their days as 20-somethings working in the park? The working title of "Lost Tapes" seems to suggest the latter. On the show's subreddit, fans seem convinced that it's going to be set pre-finale, between some of the existing seasons, with the working title a nod to the fact that the original series ended with the reveal that Pops had been watching everything unfold on a VHS.
Does the Cartoon Network situation put the Regular Show reboot at risk?
"Regular Show" fans were ecstatic when the reboot was announced, but almost immediately they had cause for concern. In July 2024, rumors started spreading online that Cartoon Network's days were numbered. The rumors were likely caused by some posts from current and former Cartoon Network employees acknowledging that the building which had once been the network's headquarters was being shut down. Cartoon Network itself wasn't going anywhere, but the internet ran away with the posts.
Soon after that rumor got squashed, the internet found another reason to start imagining the death of Cartoon Network: Warner Bros. Discovery shut down the channel's beloved website in August. Fans were dismayed to see classic flash games and easy-to-access archives vanish in the blink of an eye, but the simple truth is that this was just "another cost cutting initiative," as Forbes put it. If you visit the website today, you'll be redirected to Max and urged to sign up.
Of course, given everything that's happened with Warner Bros. Discovery in recent years, the fact that the closure of the building and website made Cartoon Network fans anxious is understandable — this is the same company that canceled a nearly complete "Batgirl" movie, after all. The good news is that, at least for now, Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't said anything about shutting down Cartoon Network as a whole, so the "Regular Show" reboot looks to be a sure thing.