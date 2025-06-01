Regular Show Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

J.G. Quintel's animated sitcom "Regular Show," which ran for eight seasons and more than 240 episodes, was one of the best shows on Cartoon Network. Between 2011 and 2015, it was nominated for six different Emmys, and it converted one of those nominations into a win for the episode "Eggscellent." The series has been finished since 2017, but now fans are getting geared up for "Regular Show" to make a big comeback.

The series follows Mordecai (Quintel) and Rigby (William Salyers), a blue jay and a raccoon who work as groundskeepers at a local park. The two are best friends, and they do their utmost to help each other navigate the struggles of young adulthood, like figuring out ways to slack off without getting fired or finding a girlfriend. The final season of the show took our friends to space, threw them into a conflict concerning the fate of the universe, and then caught up with them in their 50s to see how everything turned out.

That's about as definitive as a cartoon's ending can be, but the "Regular Show" reboot is real. Original series creator J.G. Quintel is back, and although he's been tight-lipped about it, we've done some sleuthing to figure out everything there is to know about the "Regular Show" reboot. Read on to find out what we discovered.