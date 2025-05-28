Taskmaster: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Marvel Villain

When we think of Deadpool's best bromances, we often think of his on-again/off-again frenemyship with Wolverine, not to mention his long history fighting alongside (and annoying the heck out of) Cable. But for quite a long while, you could have counted Taskmaster as one of Deadpool's besties, too. And it's all thanks to Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, the creative team who turned Deadpool from a cliched Deathstroke ripoff into the Merc with a Mouth, the character we all know and love today.

When they first met in 1997's "Deadpool" #2, the pair clashed, with Wade Wilson coming out on top. But not long after, in need of some advice while facing off against the villain known as the Black Swan, Deadpool actually went to Taskmaster for help. He did so at the behest of Sandi, 'Pool's assistant at the time, who also happened to be Anthony Masters' ex-girlfriend.

Despite giving Deadpool a hand, they initially remained rivals but quickly became the sort of enemies who have such a great mutual respect for each other that they're almost friends. Never afraid to jab at each other — verbally or physically with a blade — Taskmaster and Deadpool often turn to each other for help and have continued to develop their unique friendship ever since. Taskmaster was even there for Wilson when he had a crisis of faith and considered ending his own life — although he did so with the "I'll literally try to kill you but actually want to teach you a lesson" kind of therapy that only works on unhinged Marvel villains.