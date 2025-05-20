This Is The Perfect Time To Join Bigo, A TikTok Alternative For Inspiring Content

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Social media is an important aspect of today's culture, but it's far from a fixed landscape. As years go by, new platforms arrive while old giants fall, and the change can be surprisingly quick if the circumstances are right. Just look at TikTok, which has received severe pushback in the United States as of late, and is currently living on borrowed time. Who knows where its future lies?

In case of TikTok's fall, it's worth remembering that there are also rising social media apps that are already seeing success overseas, and it's just a matter of time before their popularity will soar in the U.S., as well. For an early adapter, a new platform like this can be a perfect opportunity — especially if they decide to jump on board at a time when a similar, established social media site is sailing on turbulent waters.

This is why I've been keeping a careful eye on Bigo Live, a live-streaming platform that was launched in 2016 and has been experiencing a rapid rise. As it stands, Bigo Live has around 500 million users in over 150 countries, and its popularity in the U.S. is also increasing. This makes it an exciting opportunity for content creators and influencers who are on the market for an alternative to TikTok, or are simply looking to increase their prominence.