This Is The Perfect Time To Join Bigo, A TikTok Alternative For Inspiring Content
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Social media is an important aspect of today's culture, but it's far from a fixed landscape. As years go by, new platforms arrive while old giants fall, and the change can be surprisingly quick if the circumstances are right. Just look at TikTok, which has received severe pushback in the United States as of late, and is currently living on borrowed time. Who knows where its future lies?
In case of TikTok's fall, it's worth remembering that there are also rising social media apps that are already seeing success overseas, and it's just a matter of time before their popularity will soar in the U.S., as well. For an early adapter, a new platform like this can be a perfect opportunity — especially if they decide to jump on board at a time when a similar, established social media site is sailing on turbulent waters.
This is why I've been keeping a careful eye on Bigo Live, a live-streaming platform that was launched in 2016 and has been experiencing a rapid rise. As it stands, Bigo Live has around 500 million users in over 150 countries, and its popularity in the U.S. is also increasing. This makes it an exciting opportunity for content creators and influencers who are on the market for an alternative to TikTok, or are simply looking to increase their prominence.
Bigo Live offers a fresh alternative with a large and established user base
There's a social media platform out there for everyone, but there's something to be said about the opportunity to be an early adapter ... while also being able to operate on a platform that offers a potential audience of literally hundreds of millions. This is exactly what Bigo Live can bring to the table, given its comparatively low current profile in the U.S. and its massive existing user community.
Here's why looking into a live-streaming platform like this matters for U.S. users at this exact time in history. As you may have heard, TikTok is currently in the middle of a 75-day time extension, during which it has to be sold to a U.S. company. The deadline for the sale is in June, and if things fall through, there's a very real chance that the app will be banned in the United States — and this time, it might not be a temporary thing. If that happens, plenty of people may very well be rushing to establish their social media presence in other arenas ... and a lot of them may find it really hard to create a footprint on saturated platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.
The way I see it, this is where Bigo Live comes in. For comparative newcomers who wish to have an impactful social media presence on a new platform, the app offers precisely that — as well as an active, friendly, and large community of users. Veteran content creators will also benefit from the platform's inclusive vibe and its potential for massive audiences.
So, what's it like to use Bigo Live?
The Singapore-based Bigo Live was launched in 2016 and has been growing steadily ever since. Because of its international nature and the way it embraces all users, it has built a reputation for inclusivity — which the platform has often embraced in its various celebrations of diversity, from a partnership with iHeartMedia at the 2024 LA Pride Parade to LGBTQ+ Bigo Live dating shows. If you're not a user yet, Bigo Live offers plenty of information about these events and far more on the official Bigo Live U.S.A. Instagram account.
This gives you some idea of how welcoming the platform is, and it doesn't hurt that it's also extremely fun and handy to use. Bigo Live's slogan is "Live Your Moments," and it puts its money where its mouth is by creating a uniquely playful experience that allows the users to do just that. The app's high quality, low-latency live-streaming has a user-friendly interface that allows you to use interactive beauty features and 3D avatars, give and receive virtual gifts, and do plenty more to truly embrace the interactive nature of the Bigo Live community.
And a community it very much is. As much as Bigo Live loves to allow individual users to engage with others, the community it nurtures is integral to the platform, and every year, it celebrates all kinds of users in the Bigo Live Awards Gala.
All users can thrive in the inclusive Bigo Live community
Many Bigo Live users — early U.S. adapters and longtime international members alike — have already made the platform their home, becoming a part of the ever-growing Bigo community. Obiageliaku Anusionwu, who uses the Bigo ID BaldBarbie, is a prolific contributor to the African creator community, and uses her popular live-streaming to highlight a diverse array of talent. Muñeca Washington, aka Dollbaby26, is a prominent member of the highly inclusive platform's LGBTQ+ community who often live-streams elaborate and playful makeup tutorials.
Ben Smith, whose Bigo ID is Guitargod83, is a veteran musician from the bands Idiom, A.M. or Above, and Light Up the Eyes. His four-year Bigo Live path has enabled him to reach out to fans both old and new, often dropping new music during his live-streaming sessions. Using the Bigo ID Blue.Purple is none other than Broadway star Jarran Muse, who entertains his 18,000-strong follower base with live streams that range from fun behind-the-scenes info to performances. Hip-hop artist Nēco Shipp (Bigo ID: Nec16) and DJ Khadaffy Brown (Bigo ID: DjKhadaffy) are among the other musical creative forces who have become an important part of the Bigo Live community.
Globally, one of the platform's biggest stars is the Vietnamese Trác Thanh Phương Thảo, aka Trac Trac, whose Bigo ID Tractrac is home to fun live streams that can feature anything from collaborations with other prominent Bigo community members to games and various forms of fan interaction. Other prominent Bigo users include singer and model Yetta Brown (Bigo ID: YettaBrownBaby) and popular drag performer SuchaKardashian.