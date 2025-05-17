The Lion King: What Is Scar's Real Name?

Scar is the ultimate animated antagonist. First introduced in "The Lion King" in 1994, the dark lion is a topic of conversation in the fandom not just as the villain of the movie, but because of his appearance and name. One of the biggest unanswered questions of the movie is what Scar's real name is. There are several stories regarding how he received his namesake scar and two different names presented within other "The Lion King" franchise projects, causing fans to choose sides on which information is considered canonical.

While he's called Scar throughout the 1994 film, there's been curiosity surrounding his real name, since Scar is assumed to be a nickname due to the scar running through his eye. Two real names have popped up in the franchise over the last three decades: Taka and Askari. Taka appeared first in a series of six spin-off books that came out alongside the original movie in 1994, "The Lion King: Six New Adventures." In the first book, "A Tale of Two Brothers," Mufasa and Scar's past is on full display, and Scar's real name is said to be Taka.

Though that's the first time Taka is used as his name, it won't be the last. It comes up again in another movie, but not before an animated series presents another idea entirely of the name Scar was originally given, providing an opposing narrative behind his actual name.