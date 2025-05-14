How Did Scar Get His Scar In The Lion King?

"The Lion King" introduced audiences to the complicated dynamic of Mufasa, king of the Pride Lands and leader of the film's pride of lions, and his younger brother, Scar. It follows Simba, Mufasa's cub, trying to take back the pride from Scar after the death of his father. Mufasa and Scar's relationship was more than just brothers in a squabble — they were in a true battle for power that only the next generation could solve.

Scar is the main antagonist of the movie, with his name coming from the iconic scar over his left eye. You know the second you see it that this lion isn't the nicest, and that he's up to something sinister. In the original 1994 film, how he got the scar isn't revealed, but other projects in the franchise have shared how the lion received his namesake.

However, there are two conflicting stories: One from an animated series involving a snake, and one from a live-action film involving a fight to save his brother. The snake narrative came first, but the fight is more within the movie universe and comes from a more reliable narrator. Let's break down how Scar got his scar and what each story means for his character.