The Harry Potter Character You Didn't Realize Verne Troyer Played
One of the first magical species Harry is introduced to in "Harry Potter" are the goblins who run Gringotts, the wizarding bank. Their skills that set them apart from other humanoids in the series are their ability to perform magic without wands and their metalcraft. Goblin-made items are incredibly difficult to destroy and well-made, leading to high price tags and a certain prestige for those who own them. While some consider themselves above the goblins, goblins play an important part in wizarding history, recognized in textbooks and even the iconic Chocolate Frog cards.
There are concerns that the characterization of goblins in "Harry Potter" rely on antisemitic stereotypes, particularly regarding their appearance with hooked noses and the fact that goblins not only control and mint wizarding money, but that they believe anything goblin-made belongs to them, even if it's purchased by wizards. When Harry shows Griphook the Sword of Gryffindor, he offers the real version as payment for the goblin's help, using the belief against him. The release of "Hogwarts Legacy," which features goblins in an antagonistic role rather than just as those in the bank, continues the discussion.
In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Harry first meets Griphook at Gringotts, a goblin who pops up again later in the series. In the first film, American actor Verne Troyer, known for "Austin Powers," plays the body of the character. Warwick Davis, who portrays Charms professor Filius Flitwick throughout the franchise, is the voice of Griphook.
Why was Verne Troyer replaced as Griphook?
Though Verne Troyer was cast as Griphook, by the time the goblin reappears in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," British actor Warwick Davis plays both the body and voice of the character. There are a few reasons speculated as to why Troyer didn't reprise his role in "Harry Potter."
The first is the supposed rule set by J.K. Rowling, author of the series, that she wanted only British actors cast. This rule is thought to be why Davis voiced the character initially, and then why the decision was made to recast when the goblin reappeared in the franchise. Of course, Griphook's long absence from the films may also have been a reason to recast, as Troyer had mostly switched to portraying himself by the end of the early 2000s, when the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" movies were in production.
There is also speculation that the negative press the actor went through after "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was part of the decision to recast. Though the press wasn't about his role in the film, Troyer received attention because of his experience with alcoholism. He almost died from alcohol poisoning in 2002, just a year after "Sorcerer's Stone" came out. In 2008, Troyer was in the news again when he sued TMZ over the release of a sexually explicit tape involving himself and ex-girlfriend Renae Shrider. While it is not confirmed, some believe that this publicity, in combination with the British actor rule, caused Troyer to not return as Griphook.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).