The Harry Potter Character You Didn't Realize Verne Troyer Played

One of the first magical species Harry is introduced to in "Harry Potter" are the goblins who run Gringotts, the wizarding bank. Their skills that set them apart from other humanoids in the series are their ability to perform magic without wands and their metalcraft. Goblin-made items are incredibly difficult to destroy and well-made, leading to high price tags and a certain prestige for those who own them. While some consider themselves above the goblins, goblins play an important part in wizarding history, recognized in textbooks and even the iconic Chocolate Frog cards.

There are concerns that the characterization of goblins in "Harry Potter" rely on antisemitic stereotypes, particularly regarding their appearance with hooked noses and the fact that goblins not only control and mint wizarding money, but that they believe anything goblin-made belongs to them, even if it's purchased by wizards. When Harry shows Griphook the Sword of Gryffindor, he offers the real version as payment for the goblin's help, using the belief against him. The release of "Hogwarts Legacy," which features goblins in an antagonistic role rather than just as those in the bank, continues the discussion.

In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Harry first meets Griphook at Gringotts, a goblin who pops up again later in the series. In the first film, American actor Verne Troyer, known for "Austin Powers," plays the body of the character. Warwick Davis, who portrays Charms professor Filius Flitwick throughout the franchise, is the voice of Griphook.