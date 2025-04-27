Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson The Next James Bond? Everything We Know So Far

Thanks to the recent transfer of creative power over the James Bond film property from the Broccoli family to Amazon MGM Studios, Hollywood and entertainment news outlets have been freshly abuzz with rumors regarding which actor will succeed Daniel Craig as the next 007. Craig's darker interpretation of Bond was well-received by fans and audiences, and his tenure as the world's most famous spy has been storied and, at times, somewhat contentious. In 2015, while promoting his fourth film in the franchise, "Spectre," Daniel Craig told Time Out (via Time) he'd rather "slash his wrists" than do another Bond film. Since then, Craig has done another Bond film (wrists well intact) — 2021's "No Time to Die" — but now it seems he and the creative team behind the franchise are on the same page regarding his departure from the role.

In 2022, it was reported that British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson — known for roles in other action films like "Kick-Ass" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" — nailed an audition with Barbara Broccoli, who was still in full control of the Bond franchise at the time. Despite fan excitement over the charisma that Taylor-Johnson could bring to the role, there has been no confirmation that he has been cast as Bond since that report. That said, Taylor-Johnson's reported bid for the role is one of a few potential castings that has been vigorously supported by fans, even through the transition of creative control over the franchise, and it's still possible that he could be the next 007.