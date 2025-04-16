Smile 3 - Will It Ever Happen?

The "Smile" movies introduced horror fans to a new monster under the bed: a malevolent grin. How scary can a smile be? Well, it is incredibly creepy and sinister in nature, spreading between people as someone witnesses a death — typically someone who is possessed and dies by suicide. The concept makes for some horrifying and disturbing moments as those under the entity's trance do it with the uncanny smile on their face, even in death.

With the critical and audience success of "Smile," which boasts a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and "Smile 2," which has a critic score of 86%, fans want to know if a "Smile 3" is in the works. The ending of the second film presented several directions a sequel could take, leaving the universe wide open with plenty of stories to tell. So, will "Smile 3" ever happen? We've compiled all the information so far on what the director has said, what a new movie could be about, and what could happen if the "Smile" franchise returns for a third installment.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org