Whatever Happened To Devin Hoofman From 90 Day Fiancé?
"90 Day Fiancé" is a staple in TLC's reality series line up. On air for over a decade, the show follows couples in which one person lives in the United States and the other lives in another country around the world. The couple typically is using a K-1 visa so the person who lives outside of America can come to the country, though not everyone is successful in the application process. If approved, they live with their fiancé in the States and get married. The series follows the ups and downs of life once the pair are reunited and begin wedding plans, while spin-offs follow specific couples after their time on the show or those still in the process of applying for their visa.
Devin Hoofman and her fiancé Seungdo "Nick" Ham were on the tenth season of "90 Day Fiancé." After meeting on a dating app while Devin was in Australia, the two spent three weeks together in Sydney. When she returned to the United States, they continued a long distance relationship and applied for a K-1 Visa. During their time on TLC, Nick dealt with culture shock in Devin's small town of Searcy, Arkansas, and both of them struggled in making their first impressions with their in-laws. But, what happened to Devin Hoofman after her time on "90 Day Fiancé" came to a close? Here's everything you need to know about where Devin is today.
Devin and Nick moved to Atlanta
Good news for reality TV fans who like a happy ending: Devin and Nick did get married. While Devin doesn't post much about her life on social media since her time on the series ended in 2024, People exclusively shared the couple's wedding photos in December 2023. While they married in Arkansas, the couple incorporated different aspects of South Korean culture into the ceremony and reception. Nick and Devin both wore hanboks, with Devin telling People that her custom hanbok "was a combination of a hanbok dress and it was white, so it was also like a traditional American wedding dress." Their cake topper was a pair of geese carved from wood, which Hoofman says "represents lifelong mates and eternal devotion to each other." The couple also used a Hapgeunrye, or a copper cup used in traditional Korean weddings to represent them becoming one in their marriage.
After filming "90 Day Fiancé," Devin and Nick move from Arkansas to Atlanta, Georgia, something they said they wanted to do in the tell-all special. She started using the location tag of Atlanta in January 2024 and has posted pictures around Atlanta and at places like the Atlanta Zoo. While she doesn't post about her life much on social media since the end of the show, she did confirm in her comments section that she and Nick are "still normal" with a thumbs up emoji, implying they are still married as of June 2024.
Devin leads a normal life
Since appearing on the season tell-all, Devin and Nick have kept to themselves. Devin hasn't updated her Instagram since June 2024 or her TikTok since March 2024, where she mostly promoted her appearances on the series. Though she posted about her season as it aired, she hasn't used the following she gained while on the show to pursue a new career or become an influencer. While living in Arkansas, Devin worked for Lowes. She was recognized on LinkedIn for "ranking 1st in the top ten of Region 12." It isn't known if she transferred locations when she and Nick moved to Georgia.
Devin and Nick have also returned to South Korea, with a visit in May and June 2024. She posted a photograph of herself in a hanbok on her Instagram, as well as pictures of the landscape and a meal. Since then, she has not shared much about her life online, choosing to keep her life more private after her time on "90 Day Fiancé."