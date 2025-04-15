Whatever Happened To Devin Hoofman From 90 Day Fiancé?

"90 Day Fiancé" is a staple in TLC's reality series line up. On air for over a decade, the show follows couples in which one person lives in the United States and the other lives in another country around the world. The couple typically is using a K-1 visa so the person who lives outside of America can come to the country, though not everyone is successful in the application process. If approved, they live with their fiancé in the States and get married. The series follows the ups and downs of life once the pair are reunited and begin wedding plans, while spin-offs follow specific couples after their time on the show or those still in the process of applying for their visa.

Devin Hoofman and her fiancé Seungdo "Nick" Ham were on the tenth season of "90 Day Fiancé." After meeting on a dating app while Devin was in Australia, the two spent three weeks together in Sydney. When she returned to the United States, they continued a long distance relationship and applied for a K-1 Visa. During their time on TLC, Nick dealt with culture shock in Devin's small town of Searcy, Arkansas, and both of them struggled in making their first impressions with their in-laws. But, what happened to Devin Hoofman after her time on "90 Day Fiancé" came to a close? Here's everything you need to know about where Devin is today.