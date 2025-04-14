How To Watch The V/H/S Movies In Order

As we've already mentioned, because these are anthology films that contain several smaller stories framed by one larger narrative, you really could just jump into any film in the "V/H/S" series and be just fine, keeping track of every individual story and the larger framework with ease. It's not a super continuity-heavy series.

That said, there are benefits to watching the films in the order we've described, which is also the order in which the films were released. By starting with "V/H/S," you get a clear introduction to the format of the series, several fun short horror films, and a frame story that gives a wonderful overall atmosphere. From that point you can easily slip into each subsequent movie, but that's certainly not the only reason to watch them this way.

In many cases, the "V/H/S" films are steered by the same creative teams, not just when it comes to producing the movies, but when it comes to writing and direction as well. Filmmakers, including Simon Barrett, Adam Wingard, David Bruckner, and Timo Tjahjanto, have all contributed to multiple films, and watching them in order gives you a chance to see how they're progressing as filmmakers and playing with the conventions of the franchise's format. There are also, of course, plenty of Easter eggs for careful viewers, and if you don't watch the films in release order, you might miss these.

With all that in mind, let's take a quick closer look at each individual film.