The Walking Dead: How Carl Grimes Loses His Eye

Judging by the standard set by many other characters from "The Walking Dead," Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) gets to live a relatively long life. Sure, he loses his eye as a teenager and spends most of his time just trying to survive, but in a zombie apocalypse, that ain't half bad.

In both "The Walking Dead" comics and TV series, Carl gets his eye shot out by another person living in the enclave of Alexandria, but the circumstances in each version of the story are wildly different. In the comics, Carl is accidentally shot by Alexandria's leader, and the accident changes the course of his life and character arc forever. Comic book characters tend to have a signature appearance, and Carl grows into his cowboy hat and missing eye look as he becomes a larger part of the story of "The Walking Dead."

In the TV show, there's a bit more drama building up to the gunshot that costs Carl his eye. A fellow survivor in Alexandria is actually trying to murder Carl's father Rick (Andrew Lincoln), but he misses. There's significantly less time for recovery afterward. Carl loses the eye in Season 6 and is killed off in Season 8, which is just a few months at most in the timeline of "The Walking Dead." As a result, the two versions of the story play out with slightly different details and vastly different implications.