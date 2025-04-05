Welcome To Plathville Cast Guide: The Plath Family Tree Explained
"Welcome to Plathville" is the next show in TLC's traditional family line up. The series, which began airing in 2019, follows the Plaths, a conservative religious family living on a large property in rural Georgia. Barry and Kim Plath are parents to 10 children (one of whom, Joshua, sadly died at 17 months old in 2008), and lean into their family values, which do mirror some fundamentalist ideas. They homeschool their children and, for a time, traveled as a family band, sharing their music with the country.
Like other well-known TLC families, the Plaths have put everything on display, from the ups and downs of Barry and Kim's marriage, failed relationships their children have experienced, and everything in between as their adult children try to carve out their own path. For some, that involves moving away as soon as possible, and for others this means staying close to home and starting their own family. Even still, the family comes together for important occasions, like visiting Joshua's grave. While audiences may question if the drama and situations featured in the episodes are fake, a question that comes up with most TLC reality series, the family continues to share intimate details of their lives on screen.
If you are new to "Welcome to Plathville," or just need a refresher, no sweat — we've got you covered. Here is what you need to know about every member of the Plath family, from Barry and Kim to all of their many children.
Barry Plath is the patriarch of the family
Barry Plath is the patriarch of the Plath family. He and Kim married in 1997, but Kim filed for divorce in 2024 after the couple separated in 2021, though they didn't announce their separation until the summer of 2022. A college graduate, Barry is a transportation planner for a private company, helping plan city transit, in addition to being the leader of the family band.
Since his divorce, Barry has found a new hobby: working out at the gym. He's been channeling his feelings about the dissolution of his marriage into his physical fitness, and his sons have joined him in the gym. Barry helped Ethan when he was struggling with the end of his marriage as well, and he's used the activity it to connect with his son Micah, who helped his dad when he first started his fitness journey. He isn't just in the gym either. He's also running with his daughter Moriah, bringing them closer together too. In Season 6 of "Welcome to Plathville," several of the Plaths, including Barry, his sons, and his daughter Lydia, participated in a Spartan Race, showing that Barry's fitness efforts are still an important goal to him as he discovers who he is after his marriage.
Kim Plath is the matriarch
Kim Plath is the mother of the Plath children. After separating from Barry in 2021, she moved to Florida and requested physical custody of the couple's three youngest children. She serves as a teacher for the homeschooled children and at one point was a naturopathic doctor. Kim also played the cello in the family band.
She started to focus on her physical fitness during Season 4 of the series, the same season her and Barry's separation began to be featured on the show. Kim goes to the gym every day, going in the morning as a way to start her day. She made a friend at her local spot in Georgia, and the two support and encourage each other.
As of 2023, Kim was in a relationship with Ken Palmer, who was first introduced in Season 5 of "Welcome to Plathville." Her family has mixed feelings on her exploring a new relationship, with her oldest son Ethan feeling she shouldn't date until her divorce from Barry is finalized (something he didn't do while going through his own divorce). When she first told her daughters Moriah and Lydia she was seeing someone, they were initially very quiet as they processed the information, rather than immediately congratulating their mother on finding someone.
Ethan Plath is the oldest child
Ethan Plath is the oldest child of the Plaths and was born in 1998. He played the jazz piano and accordion in the family band. As an adult, he is a mechanic and was the first Plath child to tie the knot, marrying Olivia when he was 20 years old. The two often didn't see eye to eye on things, and Ethan's mother Kim and Olivia didn't get along as well as Ethan hoped they would after the tension-filled wedding. The couple moved from Georgia to Minnesota in an effort to distance themselves from the family and have a fresh start.
The couple announced they were separating in October 2023 with posts on Instagram, and filed for divorce in February 2024. Their divorce paperwork cites they first separated in February 2023, eight months before they shared it with the world. Their struggles were showcased in the series, with Ethan still hoping they could reconcile, though Olivia was firm in her decision. Their divorce was finalized in 2024, with Ethan shown signing the paperwork in Season 6 of "Welcome to Plathville."
Ethan has been exploring the country, going on several road trips on his motorcycle, based on his Instagram. He went from Minnesota to Maine, and then went from Maine to California, a true coast to coast journey. He first posted about the trip in July 2024, and confirmed he made it to California at the end of August. In December 2024, Ethan revealed he was in a new relationship. While the carousel post on Instagram does not reveal his new girlfriend's name, it features photos of them building Lego flowers together, posing for selfies, and more mundane shots of them in a car.
Hosanna Plath is the oldest daughter
Hosanna Noble (née Plath) is the oldest daughter of the Plath family and the only sibling who does not participate in the show. Like her brother Ethan, she got married young, marrying Timothy Noble at 19 years old. She and her husband moved to Ohio, and keep to themselves. They write and perform music together, with Hosanna playing the violin and Timothy playing the piano. She also played a variety of instruments in the Plath Family Band, like the banjo, piano, and guitar.
"They wanted to live their lives privately and I'm really proud of them for making that decision," her sister Lydia shared in a YouTube video. "I think it was very healthy for the two of them to just build their marriage, focus on that, and we're very close with them." Siblings Moriah and Micah have also spoken out about Hosanna not being on the series, with Micah even planning a road trip to Ohio to see her. While they don't all communicate or see each other as often as they'd like due to the distance, they seem to respect their sister's decision to not participate in "Welcome to Plathville."
Micah Plath is a model
Micah Plath is the second oldest son of the family, born in 2001. When "Welcome to Plathville" started airing in 2019, he was just turning 18, so the series has followed most of his adult life so far. In addition to helping his father Barry get into a routine at the gym, Micah is a model and actor and spends much of his time outdoors. He posts a variety of workout selfies on his Instagram, along with pictures of him fishing, kayaking, and spending time with his family. As part of the family band, he played the mandolin and violin.
Micah originally moved out of the Plath home and was roommates with his sister Moriah as they both tried to adjust to the outside world and gain independence without their parents' influence. He spent some time living in Los Angeles, California, before moving to Miami. Based on his Instagram, he regularly visits his family, even spending Labor Day with Barry and his siblings in 2023.
As of 2024, Micah was dating Veronica Peters, and the two had moved in together in Florida. Veronica is a luxury real estate agent working in Southern Florida. She has made appearances in "Welcome to Plathville," though she did initially abstain from being in the series. Due to fans of the show noticing changing captions on her Instagram posts featuring Micah, there is speculation that the couple broke up in early 2025.
Moriah Plath is the more rebellious child
Moriah Plath is the second oldest daughter and fourth child of the Plath family. She was born in 2002, though audiences may think she is Micah's twin considering their closeness in age. Moriah is often considered the black sheep of the Plaths because she openly did not agree with the way Barry and Kim raised them. She chose to move out of the Plath home as soon as she could, and was roommates with her brother Micah for a bit. Despite disagreeing with the choices her parents made, she and her father Barry have bonded as running buddies and she continues to be connected with her siblings.
Her relationship with ex-boyfriend Max Kallschmidt played out on "Welcome to Plathville" when he was first introduced in the series in Season 2. However, the two broke up after Max cheated on Moriah. As of Season 4, he doesn't appear in the series, though he sometimes comes up in discussion as Moriah reflects on her life journey so far. As of 2024, Moriah was seeing Matthew Craven, someone she's had an on-and-off relationship with — and who her family isn't the biggest fan of.
Moriah is fairly active on Instagram, sharing major life milestones like a move from Georgia to Montana in January 2025. She also shares photos of the time she spends with her family, plenty of pictures and videos of her dog Blackjack, and promotes her music. Moriah has released several singles, including "Circus" and "Proud of You." This isn't a huge surprise, as she was one of the vocalists for the Plath Family Band.
Lydia Plath is the middle child
Born in 2004, Lydia Wyse (née Plath) is the fifth Plath child and third daughter. In "Welcome to Plathville," she was often shown helping her mother Kim homeschool her younger siblings in the early seasons. She had moments where she broke her parent's rules, including sneaking around and texting a boy, which Kim didn't approve of. She sang and played the banjo for the family band.
Lydia's Instagram is filled with photos of her at national parks and otherwise traveling and spending time outdoors. She's been to Pikes Peak Summit in Colorado, Yosemite, and San Francisco with her younger brother Isaac, and there are other photos of her in nature in unspecified locations. Like her sister Moriah, she's also released music. Her debut album "I'll Carry You" came out in 2023.
Lydia became engaged to Zac Wyse in December 2024 after the two were together for four months. The couple officially announced their relationship the previous month on Instagram, though Lydia hinted at having a boyfriend in October 2024. The two married in Georgia on the Plath family property in February 2025, with her siblings and parents in attendance. The newlyweds honeymooned in Europe, posting photos in Paris.
Isaac Plath is the youngest son
Isaac Plath is the youngest son of the family. Born in 2005, "Welcome to Plathville" showed his transition from a teen to an adult. He currently works on a farm in Georgia and has his own lawn business. He also has hopes to be a commercial pilot, earning his pilot's license and starting to work as a private pilot for small planes in 2024. This came after practice flights and training, some of which he posted about on his Instagram. Isaac worked with his mother Kim's boyfriend Ken at the FL Aviation Center as part of the maintenance team. On the old Plath Family website, his biography says he loves everything to do with jets and likes going to the airport.
Isaac is in a relationship, wishing a happy Valentine's Day to his girlfriend in his Instagram stories in February 2025. As of March 2025, she has not appeared in "Welcome to Plathville," but that could change when the show comes back for Season 7.
Amber, Cassia, and Mercy Plath are the youngest daughters
The final three members of the Plath family are Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. The three youngest daughters were born in 2009, 2011, and 2013, respectively. They do not have their own social media accounts, but often pop up on their sibling's pages, like when they sang a song with Lydia on Instagram.
Amber is starting to voice her opinions more, sharing on "Welcome to Plathville" that she thought her mother Kim should move out of the family home and not her father Barry because it was her mother who initiated the couple's separation and divorce. On the old Plath family website, it says she loves math and numbers, often performing at a level several grades ahead.
Cassia is the second youngest Plath. When she was two years old, a piece of plastic from an outdoor thermometer damaged her eye, causing her to have several eye surgeries. She did have to wear an eye patch for a time to help with the healing process, based on a series of blogs on the old Plath family website. Mercy is the youngest member of the Plath family. Like her sisters, she appears on the series, but likely due to her age, hasn't had any major storylines.