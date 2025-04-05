Welcome To Plathville Cast Guide: The Plath Family Tree Explained

"Welcome to Plathville" is the next show in TLC's traditional family line up. The series, which began airing in 2019, follows the Plaths, a conservative religious family living on a large property in rural Georgia. Barry and Kim Plath are parents to 10 children (one of whom, Joshua, sadly died at 17 months old in 2008), and lean into their family values, which do mirror some fundamentalist ideas. They homeschool their children and, for a time, traveled as a family band, sharing their music with the country.

Like other well-known TLC families, the Plaths have put everything on display, from the ups and downs of Barry and Kim's marriage, failed relationships their children have experienced, and everything in between as their adult children try to carve out their own path. For some, that involves moving away as soon as possible, and for others this means staying close to home and starting their own family. Even still, the family comes together for important occasions, like visiting Joshua's grave. While audiences may question if the drama and situations featured in the episodes are fake, a question that comes up with most TLC reality series, the family continues to share intimate details of their lives on screen.

If you are new to "Welcome to Plathville," or just need a refresher, no sweat — we've got you covered. Here is what you need to know about every member of the Plath family, from Barry and Kim to all of their many children.