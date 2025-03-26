NCIS: Who Plays Special Agent Dale Sawyer?

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 15 — "Moonlit"

Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) might seem like the coolest agent this side of long-departed Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), but he's got his own problems and quirks. Like the fact that he's being forced to work private security for extra cash. Or like the fact that he's stuck with Special Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz), his after-hours nemesis, who rears his head and makes Nick's life incredibly difficult during "Moonlit." It's the fifth time they've encountered each other, and they still don't get along.

Nick and Dale are stuck investigating the death of naval intelligence officer Robert Mozey as partners, even though they can't stand each other. Mozey was found carrying drugs and bearing the bite mark of an alligator, leaving both men completely puzzled as to how he might have passed on. In the end, they have to put their heads together and learn how to talk like adults — no matter how silly Dale thinks Nick's scooter is, and no matter how much they argue over what good coffee really is.

It turns out that Sawyer definitely has some secrets going on — but the actor who plays him, Zane Holtz, has been in the limelight for years. He's been a teen idol and managed to carve out a place for himself in the horror genre — which may be one reason why he looks so familiar.