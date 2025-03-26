NCIS: Who Plays Special Agent Dale Sawyer?
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 15 — "Moonlit"
Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) might seem like the coolest agent this side of long-departed Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), but he's got his own problems and quirks. Like the fact that he's being forced to work private security for extra cash. Or like the fact that he's stuck with Special Agent Dale Sawyer (Zane Holtz), his after-hours nemesis, who rears his head and makes Nick's life incredibly difficult during "Moonlit." It's the fifth time they've encountered each other, and they still don't get along.
Nick and Dale are stuck investigating the death of naval intelligence officer Robert Mozey as partners, even though they can't stand each other. Mozey was found carrying drugs and bearing the bite mark of an alligator, leaving both men completely puzzled as to how he might have passed on. In the end, they have to put their heads together and learn how to talk like adults — no matter how silly Dale thinks Nick's scooter is, and no matter how much they argue over what good coffee really is.
It turns out that Sawyer definitely has some secrets going on — but the actor who plays him, Zane Holtz, has been in the limelight for years. He's been a teen idol and managed to carve out a place for himself in the horror genre — which may be one reason why he looks so familiar.
Zane Holtz has played a vampire -- and a vampire hunter
Zane Holtz has had a varied career for a guy who started out working as a teen actor. Back in 2003, that was him as Barfbag in the cast of "Holes." After guest starring in an array of projects, Holtz appeared in the parody film "Vampires Suck" as Alex. His big break was the series "Make it or Break It," where he played Austin. Then he was back on the big screen as Chris in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," in which Ezra Miller gave one of their best performances.
His next big role was that of Richie Gecko in "From Dusk 'Til Dawn: The Series." playing a character that was originated by Quentin Tarantino in 1996's "From Dusk 'Til Dawn," a movie you may not realize was turned into a TV show. Regardless, Holtz managed to stand out and make the character of Richie his own.
From there, he popped up as K.O. Kelly in the CW's one-season take on "Katy Keene." That led to two additional appearances as K.O. on "Riverdale." He has since appeared in a wide variety of TV movies, big screen features and guest spots, including the Ben Affleck vehicle "Hypnotic." It looks like he has a reliable recurring home on "NCIS," even if he doesn't get to pop up that often.