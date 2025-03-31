What Happened To Ashley Jones From Swamp People?

Ashley Jones continues to post about her fishing and hunting-related endeavors on her social media pages, even sharing recipes for those interested, though she does not share the locations of where she fishes. Fans who want to follow her alligator journey can watch along every September as she hunts in Mississippi. Her children join her and her husband on trips as well, and she shares photographs of her sons with fish they've caught or ducks they've hunted on her Instagram. She also posts about her children's other accomplishments, like how her daughter does at swim meets.

In her announcement about leaving "Swamp People," Jones shared that she would be working as a realtor in Mississippi and also helping run the family law firm. The firm sponsors local community events, like a Whitetails Unlimited Banquet that ran in February 2025. She also posts about the cases they're working on, including one post that cautioned people to be safe while driving because they were working on two different car accident cases.

Jones continues to celebrate the highs and lows of her life with her followers. In February 2025, she posted about her sobriety, marking 23 months sober and acknowledging how proud she is of herself. She also shared when one of the family dogs died due to a fox attack in the fall of 2024 and the new dog they welcomed into their home at the start of 2025. Jones also regularly shares tribute posts about her father, who died in 2021.

