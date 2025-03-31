What Happened To Ashley Jones From Swamp People?
Not to be confused with DC Comics' Swamp Thing character, "Swamp People" is a reality TV series on the History Channel that follows alligator hunters through the Atchafalaya wetlands of Louisiana, though later seasons track them throughout Louisiana and Texas. The hunting season is only open during the month of September, leaving a slim window for individuals to earn the income they need for the next 11 months and use all of their allotted tags. While alligators are often not the only animals the featured cast hunts or harvests, they tend to make up the bulk of their income because of their value.
Ashley Jones joined "Swamp People" in Season 10, ultimately spending six seasons sharing her adventures as an alligator hunter based out of Belle River, Louisiana, and her partner on the series, Ronnie Adams, continues to appear on the show. Though a resident of Mississippi, Jones traveled to Louisiana for the hunting season, where she learned the ins and outs of the industry from Troy Landry, one of the original cast members. While she also appeared in the spin-off shows "Serpent Invasion" and "Swamp Mysteries With Troy Landry," Jones announced her departure from the "Swamp People" in 2024.
Why Ashley Jones Left Swamp People
In August 2024, Ashley Jones posted on social media that she was taking a step back from "Swamp People." In a lengthy statement, the alligator hunter shared that she was leaving the series, or, at least, taking an extended break, to spend more time with her family and focus on other career endeavors. She confirmed that she's planning to continue to fill alligator tags in Mississippi, and fans could follow her journey online. She is, however, open to making a guest appearance on "Swamp People" in the future.
"I know many of you will be sad to hear this and I can only pray for your continued support. I've gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Please know that I've already given it as much thought as possible and this is my decision! Thank you so much to the production team, from producers to assistants. Y'all truly made this an experience of a lifetime!" Jones went on to thank partner Ronnie Adams, her cameraman Brent Meeske, and her mentor Troy Landry for their support during her six seasons on the series.
Where Is Ashley Jones Today?
Ashley Jones continues to post about her fishing and hunting-related endeavors on her social media pages, even sharing recipes for those interested, though she does not share the locations of where she fishes. Fans who want to follow her alligator journey can watch along every September as she hunts in Mississippi. Her children join her and her husband on trips as well, and she shares photographs of her sons with fish they've caught or ducks they've hunted on her Instagram. She also posts about her children's other accomplishments, like how her daughter does at swim meets.
In her announcement about leaving "Swamp People," Jones shared that she would be working as a realtor in Mississippi and also helping run the family law firm. The firm sponsors local community events, like a Whitetails Unlimited Banquet that ran in February 2025. She also posts about the cases they're working on, including one post that cautioned people to be safe while driving because they were working on two different car accident cases.
Jones continues to celebrate the highs and lows of her life with her followers. In February 2025, she posted about her sobriety, marking 23 months sober and acknowledging how proud she is of herself. She also shared when one of the family dogs died due to a fox attack in the fall of 2024 and the new dog they welcomed into their home at the start of 2025. Jones also regularly shares tribute posts about her father, who died in 2021.
