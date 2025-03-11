How Real Is The Horse Head Scene In The Godfather?

In one of film history's most iconic scenes, movie producer Jack Woltz (John Marley) crosses the Mafia's Corleone family in "The Godfather" and wakes up to find himself covered in the blood of his prized racehorse, whose severed head lies next to him in the bed. Seeing the shock and horror on his face as he realizes what's happened is all he and the audience need to know about the ruthlessness of the Corleones. The grisly scene is especially disturbing because of how real the horse head looks, and there's a reason for that — the head was 100% real.

"The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola wanted a real horse head despite Paramount Pictures' insistence that he use a fake. Coppola didn't like the look of the mock-up, so he sent his people out to find a prospective candidate. They identified a horse being readied for slaughter at a dog food processing plant in New Jersey.

According to Time, the film's art director, Warren Clymer, told the slaughterhouse, "When that one is slaughtered, send us the head." As Coppola later recalled, "One day, a crate with dry ice came with this horse's head in it." Marley, one of the many "Godfather" actors who have since passed away, wasn't informed beforehand that the head was real, making the scene all the more horrific for the actor.