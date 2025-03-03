The 2025 Oscars In Memoriam Segment Had A Surprising Amount Of Snubs

The In Memoriam segment of each year's ceremony tends to be a lightning rod of controversy. Whether it's cinephiles complaining that too much attention has been placed on the segment's performers instead of those who've passed away, disrespectful song choices, or cramming dozens of names into a text bubble, it tends to be the ceremony's most picked-apart segment. But the 2025 ceremony committed one of the biggest sins a memorial segment can commit — it left some major movie stars out of the montage.

While Quincy Jones got a splashy send-off, some of his colleagues did not receive the same treatment. One of the biggest omissions was that of horror legend Tony Todd, who passed away on November 6, 2024. Olivia Hussey — who made her name as Juliet Capulet in Franco Zeffirelli's "Romeo and Juliet" and went on to star in dozens of other cult films, like the original "Black Christmas" — was also ignored after her December 27, 2024 death. They were just some of the major names who were snubbed during the 2025 Oscar montage.