Why Michelle Trachtenberg Refused A Role In Twilight
On February 26, 2025, Hollywood lost an immense talent and millennials lost an integral part of their childhoods when Michelle Trachtenberg tragically died at the age of 39. Her passing has led fans to reflect on how she was frequently the best part of whatever project she appeared in. She infused "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with new life, taking on the role of Dawn Summers, and she was the best part of "Gossip Girl," causing delicious chaos everywhere she went as Georgina Sparks. Trachtenberg's impressive career began when she was a kid, but it could've looked very different had she not passed on a role in the hit "Twilight" franchise.
In 2011, Trachtenberg discussed being offered a part in the first vampiric film, telling US Weekly, "There was definitely interest here and there because there's only so few pale girls in Hollywood." Trachtenberg didn't specify what role she was up for in the 2008 film, but one can easily envision a scenario where she played Bella Swan instead of Kristen Stewart. Of course, she also could've been a shoo-in for any of the other vampires, but things didn't work out due to a Hollywood tale as old as time; according to Trachtenberg, "I guess schedules never worked out."
Since she made her "Gossip Girl" debut in 2008, it's possible her role on that show is what prevented Trachtenberg from filming the Washington-set vampire movie. It was actually the second time she had to turn down working with the "Twilight" director, as she further revealed, "I've known [director] Catherine Hardwicke since the movie 'Thirteen.' I was actually supposed to star in that, but I was on 'Buffy' at the time." But even though she missed out on the "Twilight" franchise, Trachtenberg stayed booked and busy throughout her career.
Michelle Trachtenberg almost had her very own show from the Gossip Girl creators
The entertainment industry is filled with countless what-ifs. From bizarre TV pilots that never got picked up to simple ideas that sounded promising before they fizzled out, fans will always wonder what would have happened if an abandoned project or missed role had made it to airways or theaters. In addition to Michelle Trachtenberg turning down a role in "Twilight," she also had a TV show in the works with her as a lead that never got off the ground.
In 2010, a CW show was in development from "Gossip Girl" creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. They wanted Trachtenberg to play the lead, but this wouldn't have been a simple spin-off — it was a completely original idea. Vulture summarized the pitch thusly: "Trachtenberg is set to play a young criminology student with a dark past and a knack for profiling suspects." Trachtenberg herself came up with the idea and planned to produce the show in addition to starring in it.
The series never made it to air for unknown reasons, even though a CW version of what sounds like "Murder, She Wrote" seems like an amazing concept. But when thinking about these projects that never came to pass, it's helpful to have the same mindset Trachtenberg had when looking back on the "Twilight" role that never was. "[Hypothetical answers mean] you're not living in the moment and you're looking negatively at what you're doing now," she said in her US Weekly interview.
Could Michelle Trachtenberg have one more project come to fruition?
Despite passing away at far too young an age, Michelle Trachtenberg leaves behind an impressive body of work. In the years leading up to her death, she even began branching out into writing. She told Entertainment Weekly in 2016, "I'm fully WGA [Writers Guild of America] and a writer and have sold several projects. I feel like [I'm living] a Hollywood version of [Harriet the Spy's] life." She teased some of the projects she worked on, including one about a serial killer, but there's another script of hers out there that may yet get made.
Following the news of Trachtenberg's death, writer/director Casey Tebo posted on X (formerly Twitter) about having read a screenplay written by Trachtenberg and his hope it will be shot someday. "Michelle Trachtenberg wrote one of the best screenplays I've ever read, based on the book TOY MONSTER – it's as good as Wolf of Wall Street," he wrote. "I'm doing everything I can to get this movie made, we just need to find the right director, and I promise we will get it made for her."
"Toy Monster: The Big, Bad World of Mattel," written by Jerry Oppenheimer, takes a look at the seedy underside of the toy giant. Fans commented under the post how excited they were at the prospect of Trachtenberg's adaptation of the book becoming a movie and how it would be a wonderful way for Trachtenberg's creativity to continue to shine. If it's as good as Tebo says it is, then it deserves to further cement the star's legacy rather than being yet another Hollywood what-if.