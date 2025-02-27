Why Michelle Trachtenberg Refused A Role In Twilight

On February 26, 2025, Hollywood lost an immense talent and millennials lost an integral part of their childhoods when Michelle Trachtenberg tragically died at the age of 39. Her passing has led fans to reflect on how she was frequently the best part of whatever project she appeared in. She infused "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with new life, taking on the role of Dawn Summers, and she was the best part of "Gossip Girl," causing delicious chaos everywhere she went as Georgina Sparks. Trachtenberg's impressive career began when she was a kid, but it could've looked very different had she not passed on a role in the hit "Twilight" franchise.

In 2011, Trachtenberg discussed being offered a part in the first vampiric film, telling US Weekly, "There was definitely interest here and there because there's only so few pale girls in Hollywood." Trachtenberg didn't specify what role she was up for in the 2008 film, but one can easily envision a scenario where she played Bella Swan instead of Kristen Stewart. Of course, she also could've been a shoo-in for any of the other vampires, but things didn't work out due to a Hollywood tale as old as time; according to Trachtenberg, "I guess schedules never worked out."

Since she made her "Gossip Girl" debut in 2008, it's possible her role on that show is what prevented Trachtenberg from filming the Washington-set vampire movie. It was actually the second time she had to turn down working with the "Twilight" director, as she further revealed, "I've known [director] Catherine Hardwicke since the movie 'Thirteen.' I was actually supposed to star in that, but I was on 'Buffy' at the time." But even though she missed out on the "Twilight" franchise, Trachtenberg stayed booked and busy throughout her career.