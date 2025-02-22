Moneyball: What Happened To Peter Brand (Aka Paul DePodesta) In Real Life?

The Oakland Athletics were one of the American League's first teams, originating as the Philadelphia Athletics in 1901 before moving to Kansas City in the mid-1950s. The franchise was shifted to Oakland in 1968 and the A's played there until 2024, but change is once again on the horizon: The team is set to move to Las Vegas in 2027 and will play in West Sacramento until their new ballpark in Vegas is finished. Despite their long history, the A's are arguably best known in pop culture for the Moneyball days, a revolutionary period in the early 2000s.

Using an analytic formula called sabermetrics, the A's were able to find affordable players with undervalued skills. The strategy, which became known as Moneyball, allowed them to assemble a championship-caliber team on a tight budget. Leading the team's new approach was General Manager Billy Beane, though he had a lot of help from his assistant Paul DePodesta. The efforts of the duo became the subject of a 2003 book that was later adapted into the Aaron Sorkin/Bennett Miller film "Moneyball," which remains one of the best baseball movies of all time.

The film stars Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, but, bizarrely, Paul DePodesta is nowhere to be found in the story, despite just about every other major character being a real-life person. However, that doesn't mean DePodesta isn't represented in the movie — he was the basis for a new, fictionalized character. So what happened to the real Paul DePodesta? Read on to find out.