The Gorge Review: A Repetitive Action Flick That Wastes Anya Taylor-Joy & Miles Teller

Plenty of soldiers will tell you that there often comes a point when they're able to relate much more strongly to their opposite number on the other side than their own leadership. Such is the case in "The Gorge," where two sharpshooters are placed on opposite sides of a great chasm with a mandate to guard the gorge and given little other information about their mission. Unfortunately, there's also a massive chasm between the potential of the film's concept — which was included on the 2020 blacklist of unproduced screenplays — and its execution. Although it has some bright spots, even flickers of chemistry between its stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, it's let down by repetitive action sequences, an uninspiring reveal, and dialogue that feels as though it was written by ChatGPT.

Levi (Teller) and Drasa (Taylor-Joy, complete with a Soviet bob) are both freelance snipers with few ties to the world at large. Levi, an ex-Marine, has isolated himself after a psych evaluation failed to clear him for active duty, while the Lithuanian Drasa's only connection is an ex-KGB father with terminal cancer. So it's hardly a surprise when both are chosen for a mysterious new mission, one that sends them to towers on opposite sides of a giant tear in the Earth to stand guard for a period of one year. Details about what they're actually supposed to be doing while there are fairly thin on the ground, although Levi's predecessor and thankless purveyor of exposition J.D. (Sope Dirisu) tells him cryptically before leaving that their responsibility is not to prevent anyone from getting into the gorge, but to stop whatever's in the gorge from getting out. Some nights, they can hear the piteous moans of what lurks within the gorge, nicknamed by the original guard as "the hollow men," referencing a T.S. Eliot poem. The only other major rule that they're given is that they are to have no contact with the person manning the other tower — a directive that Levi and Drasa both break in fairly short order, communicating via large hand-written signs, "Love Actually" style.