Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Ends With A Fun Karate Kid Callback You May Have Missed

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Episode 14 and 15 — "Strike Last" and "Ex-Degenerate"

It's been a long, hard road for Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), but by the time "Cobra Kai" wraps up, they've learned how to take advice from one another and actively listen. During the resumed Sekai Taikai, Johnny even takes coaching from Daniel and leads Cobra Kai to become the number one dojo in the world. He relaunches Cobra Kai with a new attitude, working in partnership with Miyagi Do and Daniel to provide their students with a better, more well-rounded karate education.

Johnny and Daniel meet for lunch as the show winds down, and after Johnny heads to the bathroom, Daniel hears a fly buzzing. He is reminded of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) telling him that a man who can catch a fly with a pair of chopsticks can rule the world. Unfortunately, his plan is wrecked by Johnny, who returns and mashes the fly with his palms, then recites the Cobra Kai motto: "No Mercy."

In case the flashback footage from the original movie didn't give it away, this is definitely a callback to one of the most iconic things in "The Karate Kid": Daniel's first attempt at catching flies with chopsticks — which he does successfully, as Mr. Miyagi scoffs that he's experiencing beginner's luck. Daniel's strong bond with Mr. Miyagi has been an important part of "Cobra Kai" throughout its run. He even manages to come to grips with Mr. Miyagi's reputation — and discovers that his late mentor still has something to teach him.