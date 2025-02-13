Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3: The Meta Joke You Missed In The Finale
Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3
Over six seasons, "Cobra Kai" has never been afraid to pay homage to its past. Many characters from previous "Karate Kid" films appear outside of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and lines of dialogue frequently call back to what fans saw in the movies. "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3 has no shortage of callbacks, but the finale may contain the most meta commentary yet. And technically, it has nothing to do with "The Karate Kid."
After the end title card is shown one last time, one final scene plays. Before we get to Daniel and Johnny enjoying some sushi, we first see two guys having a conversation, which seems a little odd. The first man, played by "Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz, says, "So the show would be set in Hill Valley, alternate 1985. All we need are Wilson, Thompson, and Zane, and we got the green light." The camera then pans to a second man, played by fellow "Cobra Kai" co-creator Josh Heald, who says, "Billy's a friend. Guy did an art piece for my foyer. Easy call to make. I feel like why not get Crispin, too. Maybe Mike to direct. We could blow this thing up."
Given the names and the reference to Hill Valley in an alternate 1985, these are two Hollywood executives discussing a "Back to the Future" reboot. The credits may list Hurwitz and Heald as Jake and Jeremy, respectively, but they're clearly playing slightly different versions of themselves who are looking to revive another beloved 1980s property.
Does Biff Tannen deserve a Cobra Kai-esque spinoff show?
Jon Hurwitz/Jake's mention of "Wilson, Thompson, and Zane" clearly refers to actors Thomas F. Wilson, Lea Thompson, and Billy Zane, who all appear in the first two "Back to the Future" movies. Listing Wilson first, who plays Biff Tannen — one of the biggest jerks in film history – suggests he would be the star of the project and likely get some kind of redemption arc, a la Johnny Lawrence on "Cobra Kai." However, he mentions the show would be set in the alternate 1985, where Biff oversees a dystopian Hill Valley, so it would be hard to get people to like him in that timeline.
Josh Heald's character mentions "Crispin," meaning Crispin Glover, but it may be wishful thinking that he'd ever return for a "Back to the Future" reboot. Glover famously didn't return as George McFly for "Back to the Future II" since he was unhappy with the money he was offered. Finally, there's a reference to getting "Mike to direct," and this is seemingly a suggestion that Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in the trilogy, could sit in the director's chair this time around.
Hurwitz and Heald popping up in the final episode of "Cobra Kai" probably isn't meant to be taken seriously. More than anything, it's the pair taking a victory lap for successfully pulling off a legacy show of a beloved property that's been adored by both critics and general audiences. Besides, a "Back to the Future" reboot of any sort probably isn't going to happen no matter what the pitch is.
A Back to the Future reboot won't happen any time soon
Hollywood loves reboots, revivals, and legacy sequels, but surprisingly, "Back to the Future" is one of a select few franchises that hasn't gotten rebooted yet. Thankfully, director Robert Zemeckis and writer-producer Bob Gale have ensured that won't happen. The two have stated in numerous interviews that it's in their contracts that any prospective "Back to the Future 4" would require their approval, and they're both adamant that the original trilogy is perfect as is.
There's also the matter of Michael J. Fox's health. Any legacy sequel would likely want to bring back Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, respectively, but Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the 1990s, a neurological condition impacting his ability to perform. This is most likely why Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald hint in the "Cobra Kai" epilogue that Fox could direct, since acting would likely be not in the cards. The only way around this would be to completely reboot the franchise with a new cast.
But the only way "Back to the Future" could get rebooted is if both Zemeckis and Gale die, and both their estates give Universal the okay to move forward. If you think about it, the fact that Hurwitz and Heald are discussing a "Back to the Future" reboot in the "Cobra Kai" finale must mean Zemeckis and Gale are dead in that universe. It makes the otherwise happy ending to "Cobra Kai" just a little darker.