Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3: The Meta Joke You Missed In The Finale

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3

Over six seasons, "Cobra Kai" has never been afraid to pay homage to its past. Many characters from previous "Karate Kid" films appear outside of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and lines of dialogue frequently call back to what fans saw in the movies. "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 3 has no shortage of callbacks, but the finale may contain the most meta commentary yet. And technically, it has nothing to do with "The Karate Kid."

After the end title card is shown one last time, one final scene plays. Before we get to Daniel and Johnny enjoying some sushi, we first see two guys having a conversation, which seems a little odd. The first man, played by "Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz, says, "So the show would be set in Hill Valley, alternate 1985. All we need are Wilson, Thompson, and Zane, and we got the green light." The camera then pans to a second man, played by fellow "Cobra Kai" co-creator Josh Heald, who says, "Billy's a friend. Guy did an art piece for my foyer. Easy call to make. I feel like why not get Crispin, too. Maybe Mike to direct. We could blow this thing up."

Given the names and the reference to Hill Valley in an alternate 1985, these are two Hollywood executives discussing a "Back to the Future" reboot. The credits may list Hurwitz and Heald as Jake and Jeremy, respectively, but they're clearly playing slightly different versions of themselves who are looking to revive another beloved 1980s property.