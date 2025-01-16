LEGO Debuts Its First Ever Twilight Set With The Cullen House

The LEGO Ideas program allows brick builders from across the world to submit their own designs, that other fans can vote on in hopes of bringing the set to fruition. So, who do we have to thank for the first ever Twilight LEGO set? That would be Nick Micheels. The Californian LEGO fan knew what had to be done, with all of us thinking "Nick, where the hell have you been loca?" We've gone way too long without a Twilight LEGO set.

"The amazing submissions on the LEGO Ideas site that demonstrated how dynamic the LEGO system is inspired me to submit my own idea," Nick said. "I decided to create a Twilight build because I'm a massive fan of the saga, and imagining a LEGO interpretation of the films made me so happy!" Nick, may both sides of your pillow always be cold. But not, like, Cullen-cold. Nick's design hit over 10,000 votes in under 48 hours, with LEGO citing it as one of the fastest 10,000 vote submissions in the program's history.

You can pre-order Twilight – The Cullen House now on LEGO.com for $219.00. It's available for purchase on February 4.