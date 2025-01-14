What Does 'Wouldst Thou Like To Live Deliciously' From The Witch Mean?

Pitting a Puritan family against the forces of witchcraft and Satanism during the early colonial period, "The Witch" is also a tale of how stubborn individualism leads to a family's downfall. With William (Ralph Ineson, who says he was never the same after the movie) unable to get along with his fellow Puritans, his family of five is cast out of their colony and soon picked off one by one by the witches who live near their new house. This battle between the need for creature comforts and the weight of sin is encapsulated by the film's most famous line: "Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?"

During the ending of "The Witch," after the entire family is killed, only eldest daughter Thomasin (Anya-Taylor Joy) is left. Though her parents have accused her of witchcraft and being party to the abduction of her infant brother, she has been innocent of their claims until now. Stranded and with no other choice, she offers her soul up to the devil, entreating the family's menacing goat, Black Phillip, to speak to her. Thomasin believes Black Phillip is the devil, and he does reply to her, saying, "Wouldst thou like the taste of butter? A pretty dress? Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?"

The devil, through Black Phillip, is offering Thomasin a tempting escape from the constant life of drudgery, sacrifice and pain to which she has been subjected. To live deliciously is to live in happy luxury, with benefits others don't have. These are tiny treats that Black Phillip offers up, but Thomasin has known none of them in her miserable, Spartan life. God has ignored her prayers and taken her family. Is it any wonder she asks Black Phillip to guide her now?